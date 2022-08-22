July deed transfers

Staff Reports

YATES COUNTY -- The following deed transfers, listed by town, were recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during July 2022:

Barrington

Donna Chaffee & Thomas Cervoni to Thomas Cervoni, $0

Marjorie Riekofski to Lawrence Hayes, $239,900

Susan E. Madigan & Brian K. Nogiewich to Brian K. Nogiewich, $0

Richard C. & JoAnn Milazzo to Richard C. Milazzo and JoAnn Milazzo Irrev. Trust, $0

Karen E. Hadley to Geoffrey Taggart, $25,000

Benton

Glen L. Martin to Glen L. & Kathleen M. Martin, $0

Patricia A. Fox to Dchad J. Allison, Sr., $110,000

Timothy McMichael to Health & Wellness by Meredyth, LLC, $590,000

Patty Lou Race & Milton A. Race, Trustee to Brian K. Race, $65,000

Douglas F. & Lori S. Wilson to Nicole D. & Zachary S. Usherwood, $250,000

Daniel L. Tousley, Sandra K. Banach & Marke E. Tousley to John A. Banach, Jr., Sandra K. Banach & Mark E. Tousley, $25,000

Nancy A. Marion to Rebecca J. Flach & David H. Marion, $0

Italy

Matthew M. & Cheryl B. Branca to Sarah E. Cassetta, $227,500

Carmine T. Pelino to Roger & Gail Zittel, $400,000

Steven M. & Wendy S. Ash to Steven M. Ash, $20,000

Roger Zittel & Gail Zittel to Roger Zittel, Gail Zittel & Scott Reynolds Zittel, $0

Kenneth R. McLean to Michael & Darla Baird, $135,000

Jerusalem

Charles G. Woodcock & Donald J. Woodcock to Donald James Woodcock, $1,000

Andrew W. Trerise to Scott & Sarah Waechter, $540,000

Jeremy Smith to David M. Godin & Cristina L. White, $39,000

Stephen W. Fermoil to Roger G. & Irmgard V. Dick, $59,000

Patrick B. & Sarah H. Stahlman to Sean Joseph, $55,000

Jeffrey A. McKee to Holly M. Tremaine, $572,000

Gordon & Suesan Spencer to Gordon Spencer, $0

Brawdy Land and Cattle Company, LLC to Markus Affolter, $66,000

Daniel G. & Sheila A. Thorne to The Daniel G. Thorne and Sheila A. Thorne Irrevocable Trust, $0

Aaron & Rosemarie Newman to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. & Mortgage Loan Trust 2007, $295,385

Tina L. Tears to Aaron D. Tears, $0

Michelle L. & Robert Reep Jr. to Bradley & Dena Miller, $260,000

Penncore Holdings, LLC to Scott A. Piccolo & Michelle L. Madore, $924,000

Eric K. & Michelle K. Kurzik to Danie A. Underwood, Jr., $370,000

Steve McMichael to Michael A. & Rachel Newcomb, $2,200,000

Middlesex

Affuso Revocable Trust to William C. Suzanne M. Tonetti, $1,370,000

Ash Family Irrevocable Trust to Nancy I. Finger & Alison A. Price, $0

Carolyn M. Randolph to Margaret Randolph & Jeffrey A. East, $0

Phyllis Button Estate & Allan J. Button to Allan Button, $0

Scott L. & Lisa E. Smith to Kurt Shay, $0

Errol Jaufmann to Thomas J. & Julia Euclide, $525,000

Milo

Charles G. Woodcock & Donald J. Woodcock to Charles G. & Kathleen P. Woodcock, $1,000

Susan Lopez & Robert W. Conrad to Melissa Gurba, $92,000

Michael R. & Rosemaree M.P. Maggart to Kyle Miller, $127,500

Maria L. Thompson to Joel W. & Maria L. Thompson, $0

John M. O’Neill, Jr., Brian O’Neill, Geral Gacioch, Annette Gacioch, & Glen Rolls to Annette & Gerald Gacioch, $1,000

Chad J. Allison to Joel W. & Maria Thompson, $75,000

Christopher L. Hunt & Mary E. Staudenmayer to Christopher Stein, $155,000

Julie Engel & Timothy Dunn to Robert F. Crissy & Nancy A. Murray, $1,195,000

Estate of Linda L. Cowell to Curtis & Alexis B. Davis, $171,000

Jack R. Payne to Michael J. Clancy, $90,000

Estate of Kubli Welles G. to Chris J. Brewer, $169,338

John Scott Steele to Heather J. Wigden, $190,000

Ryan G. & Kayla M. Callahan to CPL Luxury Properties, LLC, $0

Martha Dinehart to Joshua Freeland, $0

Joshua Freeland to Steven & Kris Ames, $185,000

Kelley M. Stout to Michael S. Schrouder, 115,000

Potter

Stacie Shay to Timothy & Sandra Weaver, $110,000

Karl A. Tober to Karl A. & Joanne M. Tober, $0

Bruce Ingram & Dale Ingram to Ingram Family Trust UA, $0

John B. & Martha H. Ringler to Steven H. & Mary Ella Ringer, $500,000

Clifford W. Robinson, Jr. to Chrisie L. Fritz, $65,000

James M. Johnson to Edwin & Barbara Moran, $251,000

Starkey

Estate of Grace E. Marusarz to Flower City Holdings, LLC, $130,000

Lauren E. Duffy to Benjamin E. Duffy, $0

Robert A. Jones & Jennie G. Hayes to Jennifer & Jonathan Boon, $137,500

Bonnie Walsh to Scott D. Drane, Trustee & Georgia L. Jones, Trustee, $799,000

Ronald Anderson Executor to Timothy Anderson, $74,025

Craig A. Lane to Raymond & Barbara Crosby-Willis, $59,900

Torrey

Jose A. Duarte to Nathan & Jeannine Meyer, $22,000

Kenneth G. Ledgerwood, III & Greta S. Ledgerwood to Kenneth G. Ledgerwood, III, $0

Kenneth G. Ledgerwood, III to Corey Kenneth & Katie Ledgerwood, $186,000

The Curtin Family Trust to Terry L. & Kathleen M. Jamison, $869,00