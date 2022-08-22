July deed transfers
YATES COUNTY -- The following deed transfers, listed by town, were recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during July 2022:
Barrington
Donna Chaffee & Thomas Cervoni to Thomas Cervoni, $0
Marjorie Riekofski to Lawrence Hayes, $239,900
Susan E. Madigan & Brian K. Nogiewich to Brian K. Nogiewich, $0
Richard C. & JoAnn Milazzo to Richard C. Milazzo and JoAnn Milazzo Irrev. Trust, $0
Karen E. Hadley to Geoffrey Taggart, $25,000
Benton
Glen L. Martin to Glen L. & Kathleen M. Martin, $0
Patricia A. Fox to Dchad J. Allison, Sr., $110,000
Timothy McMichael to Health & Wellness by Meredyth, LLC, $590,000
Patty Lou Race & Milton A. Race, Trustee to Brian K. Race, $65,000
Douglas F. & Lori S. Wilson to Nicole D. & Zachary S. Usherwood, $250,000
Daniel L. Tousley, Sandra K. Banach & Marke E. Tousley to John A. Banach, Jr., Sandra K. Banach & Mark E. Tousley, $25,000
Nancy A. Marion to Rebecca J. Flach & David H. Marion, $0
Italy
Matthew M. & Cheryl B. Branca to Sarah E. Cassetta, $227,500
Carmine T. Pelino to Roger & Gail Zittel, $400,000
Steven M. & Wendy S. Ash to Steven M. Ash, $20,000
Roger Zittel & Gail Zittel to Roger Zittel, Gail Zittel & Scott Reynolds Zittel, $0
Kenneth R. McLean to Michael & Darla Baird, $135,000
Jerusalem
Charles G. Woodcock & Donald J. Woodcock to Donald James Woodcock, $1,000
Andrew W. Trerise to Scott & Sarah Waechter, $540,000
Jeremy Smith to David M. Godin & Cristina L. White, $39,000
Stephen W. Fermoil to Roger G. & Irmgard V. Dick, $59,000
Patrick B. & Sarah H. Stahlman to Sean Joseph, $55,000
Jeffrey A. McKee to Holly M. Tremaine, $572,000
Gordon & Suesan Spencer to Gordon Spencer, $0
Brawdy Land and Cattle Company, LLC to Markus Affolter, $66,000
Daniel G. & Sheila A. Thorne to The Daniel G. Thorne and Sheila A. Thorne Irrevocable Trust, $0
Aaron & Rosemarie Newman to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. & Mortgage Loan Trust 2007, $295,385
Tina L. Tears to Aaron D. Tears, $0
Michelle L. & Robert Reep Jr. to Bradley & Dena Miller, $260,000
Penncore Holdings, LLC to Scott A. Piccolo & Michelle L. Madore, $924,000
Eric K. & Michelle K. Kurzik to Danie A. Underwood, Jr., $370,000
Steve McMichael to Michael A. & Rachel Newcomb, $2,200,000
Middlesex
Affuso Revocable Trust to William C. Suzanne M. Tonetti, $1,370,000
Ash Family Irrevocable Trust to Nancy I. Finger & Alison A. Price, $0
Carolyn M. Randolph to Margaret Randolph & Jeffrey A. East, $0
Phyllis Button Estate & Allan J. Button to Allan Button, $0
Scott L. & Lisa E. Smith to Kurt Shay, $0
Errol Jaufmann to Thomas J. & Julia Euclide, $525,000
Milo
Charles G. Woodcock & Donald J. Woodcock to Charles G. & Kathleen P. Woodcock, $1,000
Susan Lopez & Robert W. Conrad to Melissa Gurba, $92,000
Michael R. & Rosemaree M.P. Maggart to Kyle Miller, $127,500
Maria L. Thompson to Joel W. & Maria L. Thompson, $0
John M. O’Neill, Jr., Brian O’Neill, Geral Gacioch, Annette Gacioch, & Glen Rolls to Annette & Gerald Gacioch, $1,000
Chad J. Allison to Joel W. & Maria Thompson, $75,000
Christopher L. Hunt & Mary E. Staudenmayer to Christopher Stein, $155,000
Julie Engel & Timothy Dunn to Robert F. Crissy & Nancy A. Murray, $1,195,000
Estate of Linda L. Cowell to Curtis & Alexis B. Davis, $171,000
Jack R. Payne to Michael J. Clancy, $90,000
Estate of Kubli Welles G. to Chris J. Brewer, $169,338
John Scott Steele to Heather J. Wigden, $190,000
Ryan G. & Kayla M. Callahan to CPL Luxury Properties, LLC, $0
Martha Dinehart to Joshua Freeland, $0
Joshua Freeland to Steven & Kris Ames, $185,000
Kelley M. Stout to Michael S. Schrouder, 115,000
Potter
Stacie Shay to Timothy & Sandra Weaver, $110,000
Karl A. Tober to Karl A. & Joanne M. Tober, $0
Bruce Ingram & Dale Ingram to Ingram Family Trust UA, $0
John B. & Martha H. Ringler to Steven H. & Mary Ella Ringer, $500,000
Clifford W. Robinson, Jr. to Chrisie L. Fritz, $65,000
James M. Johnson to Edwin & Barbara Moran, $251,000
Starkey
Estate of Grace E. Marusarz to Flower City Holdings, LLC, $130,000
Lauren E. Duffy to Benjamin E. Duffy, $0
Robert A. Jones & Jennie G. Hayes to Jennifer & Jonathan Boon, $137,500
Bonnie Walsh to Scott D. Drane, Trustee & Georgia L. Jones, Trustee, $799,000
Ronald Anderson Executor to Timothy Anderson, $74,025
Craig A. Lane to Raymond & Barbara Crosby-Willis, $59,900
Torrey
Jose A. Duarte to Nathan & Jeannine Meyer, $22,000
Kenneth G. Ledgerwood, III & Greta S. Ledgerwood to Kenneth G. Ledgerwood, III, $0
Kenneth G. Ledgerwood, III to Corey Kenneth & Katie Ledgerwood, $186,000
The Curtin Family Trust to Terry L. & Kathleen M. Jamison, $869,00