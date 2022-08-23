Geneva General’s Women’s Health Services receives national honors

Finger Lakes Health

FINGER LAKES — Geneva General Hospital’s Women’s Health Services has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in stereotactic breast biopsy as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

A breast biopsy is performed to remove cells — either surgically or through a less invasive procedure involving a hollow needle — from an area in the breast suspected to be cancerous. These cells are examined under a microscope to determine a diagnosis. In stereotactic breast biopsy, a special mammography machine helps guide the radiologist’s instruments to the site of an abnormal growth.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field.

Geneva General Hospital’s Women’s Health Services also recently underwent an FDA Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) inspection with excellent results for quality standards for mammography.

Under MQSA, each facility providing mammography services will be inspected at least annually for the following:

Equipment performance

Quality Assurance (QA) records

Quality Control (QC) records and tests

Technologist tests

Medical physicist's annual survey report

Undergoing an annual inspection conducted by an MQSA inspector

Mammography equipment evaluations, if any

Personnel qualification records

Medical records (mammography reports and films) and lay summaries

Medical audit and outcome analysis records

“I could not be prouder of our team for the gold standard of quality care that we provide to our patients," said Supervisor of Women’s Health Services Lisa Davis, of Dundee. "This is the level of care that our community deserves, and it is our privilege to deliver it.”

Geneva General Hospital’s Women’s Health Services is designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology offering 3D mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis), breast ultrasound, and breast biopsies (ultrasound guided and stereotactic). Breast MRI’s are offered at Geneva General Hospital through their partnership with Finger Lakes Radiology.

For more information, please call 315-787-4400.