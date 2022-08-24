'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' – DWI enforcement through Labor Day

Staff Reports

PENN YAN — During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in Yates County to decrease impaired driving. From Aug. 19 through Sept. 5, state, county, and local law enforcement are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period. In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you will see officers working together during this time to take drunk drivers off the roads. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely.

“We want our community to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead if they know they’ll be out drinking,” said Sheriff Ron Spike. “This is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers, and if you have a friend that is about to drive impaired take the keys away and make arrangements for them to get home safely.”

The Yates County STOP-DWI Program and NHTSA are reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely. “Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home safely,” said Chief Thomas Dunham of the Penn Yan Police Dept. “If you see or suspect a drunk driver please contact 911.”

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.