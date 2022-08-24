Hosbach succeeds Bell as Fox Run's Head Winemaker

Fox Run Vineyards

SENECA LAKE — Fox Run Vineyards has announced the appointment of Craig Hosbach as its new head winemaker effective Sept. 1.

Hosbach, 44, succeeds long-time winemaker Peter Bell, who is retiring after 27 years with the company. A native of New Jersey, Hosbach was most recently the winemaker at Hunt Country Vineyards in Branchport, where he received scores of 90 and above from major wine magazines. He will join assistant winemaker Ashley McCaffery and their staff as the 2022 vintage commences. Bell will stay on in an advisory role.

"Peter has been a mentor to me — and many other winemakers — for more than a decade, and I'm honored to be succeeding him." says Hosbach. "I am fortunate to be joining an established team, and I'm eager to experience my first vintage at Fox Run Vineyards."

Fox Run Vineyards has been named one of the world’s “Top 100 Wineries” by Wine and Spirits Magazine, among its many accolades. Bell has been noted for his efforts to promote the regional identity of the Finger Lakes and to enhance dialogue among the winemaker community.

"Craig's got some serious winemaking chops," says Bell. "He's got his own ideas on how to go forward, while also respecting the Fox Run style. I can't convey how happy I am to see him heading the winemaking efforts here."

Scott Osborn, president and co-owner of Fox Run Vineyards, adds, “Ruth and I have always been fans of Craig's wines, and his thoughtful, knowledgeable approach to his craft make him a perfect choice. It will be exciting working with Craig as we begin a new chapter here at Fox Run."

Fox Run Vineyards is family-owned and has been making estate wines since 1989. Fox Run Vineyards overlooks Seneca Lake in the heart of New York’s Finger Lakes, America’s premier cool-climate wine region. Regularly recognized in national wine publications, Fox Run was voted Third Best Winery Restaurant and Seventh Best Tasting Room in USA Today’s National 10 Best Competition. Visit them online at www.foxrunvineyards.com.