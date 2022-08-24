PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash

Yates County History Center

150 Years Ago

August 22, 1872

Lake Keuka Steam Navigation Co. SUMMER ARRANGEMENT - On and after Monday, July 8, 1871, the steamers “Steuben” and “Yates” will run as follows: The steamer Yates leaves Penn Yan (foot of the Lake) at 9:00 a.m., upon the arrival of trains on N.C. Railway from north and south; arriving at Hammondsport, connecting with stage for Bath and E.R. The steamer Steuben leaves Hammondsport at 9 a.m., on arrival of Bath stage via E.R.R and connects with 12:37 p.m. train southward and 5:37 p.m. train southward on N.C.R.R. The steamer Steuben leaves Penn Yan at 2:15 p.m., connecting with Bath stage and E.R.R. The steamer Yates leaves H’port at 5 p.m., on arrival of Bath stage, and connects with the trains going north on the N.C. Railway. Parties leaving on Steuben at 2:15, have 16 minutes in H’port and return on Yates, making the entire trip by afternoon boat.

Jottings - I, Daniel McCarty, of the town of Victor, Ontario County, by reason of an insult offered to me by Oliver C. Knapp, of Penn Yan, hereby offer to settle the question between us by a duel to be fought in such manner as he may dictate, according to the Code of Dueling. DANIEL McCARTY

Jottings - Seneca Lake has raised some two feet above the low level of last spring. One reason is said to be the eel grass in the outlet, which prevents the customary flow from the Lake. The manufacturers at Waterloo and Seneca Falls complain of a lack of water but the canal authorities do not allow the eel grass to be cut out.

Notice - Mrs. Julia S. Olmstead’s school will re-commence, Monday, 19th inst., at her house on Pine Street, opposite the Old Fair Ground.

100 Years Ago

August 23, 1922

Farm Bureau Picnic - Dresden was indeed gay on the occasion of the Farm Bureau picnic last Wednesday. Flags and placards were visible on every hand, and a big sign, “Welcome,” across the main street indicated the spirit of the people. It would be difficult to estimate the number of people present, but an attempt was made by the state police, so it is said, to count the number of automobiles. The report is that there were 2,500 cars parked in the village, counting Fords. Estimating only three to a car would indicate close to 7,500, some even say 10,000. Dresden is so spread out that to count the people would be next to impossible. The addresses by Hon. Peter G. Ten Eyck, Congressman from the Albany district, and Samuel Gray, an official reporter in Congress, were of interest. The Penn Yan Band gave numerous selections in their usual excellent manner, and everyone seemed happy, even the politicians. Although it was hot, very heated, in fact, there was no occasion for sorrow on the part of the liquid refreshment dispensers. There were booths galore and they all apparently did a thriving business. There were so many sports in progress it would be difficult to enumerate them all. People in general pronounce the day a great success.

Accident on Widow Hill - The brakes on the seven-passenger Haynes touring car belonging to Glenn L. Wheeler refused to work Tuesday afternoon last week at about 5:30 o’clock and allowed the heavy car to back down the “Widow Hill” through the railing on the bridge just a few feet below the grist mill and into the Sucker Brook. At the time of the accident, Miss Louise Wheeler was driving up the hill towards their home with her mother. Although the car turned over on its side, smashing the top, fenders and windshield, the occupants escaped uninjured but naturally were badly frightened. Those who saw the accident deemed their escape without serious injury miraculous.

75 Years Ago

August 28, 1947

Field Day and Concert to Mark Playground End - The Penn Yan Recreation commission will have another field day on Friday, Aug. 29, at Red Jacket park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with inter-playground competition for teams from each of the three playgrounds — Chestnut Street, Liberty Street, and Red Jacket park. The children are to bring their own lunches but milk will be provided on the grounds by the recreation commission. Bobbie Hoban of the Red Jacket park playground will be on hand to defend his checker championship title which he won at the last field day held on Wednesday, July 30. At that time, the Liberty Street playground won over the Red Jacket park playground with competition in softball, volleyball, basketball, badminton, swimming, and checkers. There will be a competitive craft exhibit in the pavilion, which will be judged during the day, but will still be on display at night so those attending the band concert can view it. The Penn Yan band, which played at Red Jacket park in early summer to officially open the three playgrounds, will play another concert Friday evening at 7:30 for the official closing, which will be as of Saturday morning, Aug. 30. The duties of the playground instructors and swimming instructor will be completed at that time.

Penn Yan Fair Breaks Even Despite Crawlers - Judging by paid admissions, the attendance at the Yates County fair last week was around 10,000, about the same as a year ago. And the association believes it will break even this year with some 9,000 tickets sold. While heavy rains practically washed out the show Thursday, attendance the other three days was good and people seemed to enjoy the program, says Oliver J. Wilcox, Secretary. “So far as I know the 200 animals in the cattle department exhibit was a record number. The sheep show was good. Fruit and vegetables were fewer in number of displays but rated better than usual. And everyone got fun from the races.” The one sour note in the minds of the fair officers these post-fair days is the unprecedented number of adults who “bought under the fence tickets.” They estimate that some $2,000 in admissions, which would have netted the association $1,600 after Uncle Sam took his bit, were lost by men and women who crawled under the fence, after cutting wires which had been carefully strung the week before. Saturday night in just one place the admissions paid by fence-crawling adults after they were caught was $240. While the state law permits the arrest of all who attempted to avoid paying the regular fee to such a fair, the local association has never taken such severe steps. This year, says the secretary, there have been so many adults trying to chisel, that we may have to take drastic steps. For the money lost by fence crawlers would enable us to repair buildings and make many needed improvements to the fair grounds. It would cost about $10,000 to erect a substantial fence, Mr. Wilcox estimates.

50 Years Ago

August 24, 1972

Women’s Softball - A group of Penn Yan girls traveled to Geneva Sunday and came home winners by the score of 17-7. For Penn Yan Darlene Cronk was the winning pitcher and also went 3 for 4 at the plate. Mary Christensen, Sue Smith, and Sue Dunevant all had 3 for 5, with Sue Dunevant getting a Home Run and Mary a double and a triple. Betty Dieter went 2 for 4 with a double, while Kathy Gunsales had 2 for 4. Geneva was limited to 6 hits, 3 of them by Theresa Panetta.

P.Y. Resident Heads Keuka College Dept. - A Penn Yan resident, Marcia B. Dugan, has been named director of Public Relations at Keuka College, according to an announcement made today by President G. Wayne Glick. In commenting on the appointment, President Glick said: “Mrs. Dugan’s ability, enthusiasm and knowledge of Keuka are assets which make her a very welcome addition to the college community. We are tremendously pleased to have this prominent citizen of Penn Yan join our administrative staff at Keuka College.” Mrs. Dugan, formerly of Havana, Cuba, is a graduate of Antioch College, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Although a research chemist, Mrs. Dugan is better known in the area as a teacher of Spanish at various levels in the Penn Yan Central School District. Mrs. Dugan’s teaching experience also includes two years as an instructor in mathematics at Keuka College from 1958 to 1960. Her community interests include membership in the American Association of University Women both at the local and state levels. She is a member of the New York State Board of Directors of AAUW. A member of the Yates County Republican Committee, Mrs. Dugan has been active in the Republican affairs of the 7th Judicial District. She serves as vice-chairman of the Advisory Education Committee on Facilities Higher Planning and is a member of the Regent’s Advisory Council on Regionalism for the Genesee Valley Area. In 1965, she was selected as one of the Outstanding Young Women of America in a publication edited by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Mr. and Mrs. Dugan have three children, Michael, who has enrolled at Carleton College, Northfield, Minn., Elizabeth, 16, an Academy junior, and Margaret, 10, a pupil in the Penn Yan elementary school. Mr. Dugan is an attorney.

County Dairy Princess to Vie at Fair – Yates County Dairy Princess, Aliceann Gibbs, will compete for the State Dairy Princess title at the State Fair, Syracuse, next week. Miss Gibbs is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Gibbs, Dundee Road, Penn Yan RD. The 48 girls competing for the title will meet with the judges, who will use the same criteria as was used in the county contest, each girl giving a two-minute promotional talk about dairy products. A banquet will be held Monday night for the contestants, parents and other guests. The affair will also honor previous state Dairy Princesses. The winner will be crowned Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Variety Showcase.