Panino Deli opens in downtown Penn Yan

PENN YAN — What was once the toy department of Lown's Department Store has had new life breathed into it this month. Panino Deli, an Italian-style delicatessen, is Penn Yan's newest business, having opened Aug. 5 on the lower level of the Keuka Candy Emporium.

Owner David Kays offers cold and hot subs and wraps, a selection of specialty salads, as well as deli meats, cheeses, and salads by the pound, plus party trays. Helping him are his sister, Tiffany Kays, and Jessica Daggett as co-managers. As you enter the bright and remodeled space, David says you can thank Jessica who spearheaded the entire project.

Pannino Deli's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call them for pickup or delivery at 315-694-7435.