Panino Deli opens in downtown Penn Yan

John Christensen
The Chronicle Express

PENN YAN — What was once the toy department of Lown's Department Store has had new life breathed into it this month. Panino Deli, an Italian-style delicatessen, is Penn Yan's newest business, having opened Aug. 5 on the lower level of the Keuka Candy Emporium.

Co-manager Jessica Daggett led the remodel of Panino Deli, says David Kays, owner of Penn Yan's new Italian-style delicatessen.

Owner David Kays offers cold and hot subs and wraps, a selection of specialty salads, as well as deli meats, cheeses, and salads by the pound, plus party trays. Helping him are his sister, Tiffany Kays, and Jessica Daggett as co-managers. As you enter the bright and remodeled space, David says you can thank Jessica who spearheaded the entire project.

Patrons can enter Panino Deli from Main St. through the Keuka Candy Emporium or from the Jacob St. parking lot.

Pannino Deli's hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call them for pickup or delivery at 315-694-7435.