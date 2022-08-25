YCHC Scanning Roadshow heads to Jerusalem

Yates County History Center

Friday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bluff Point United Methodist Church

BLUFF POINT — The Yates County History Center's Imaging Team will host another Scanning History Roadshow event on Friday, Aug. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bluff Point United Methodist Church, located at 3044 Kinneys Corners Road in Bluff Point. People can bring important, historic photographs and documents that help tell the story of their town. The Imaging Team will scan these items to add them to the YCHC digital collection and then immediately return the items to their owners. Look for more of these events to be announced.

The Imaging Team plans to host more of these events this year until they reach all nine towns in Yates County. Last year, they visited Torrey and Benton; this year, they have visited Middlesex, Barrington, and Milo. For more information, please contact the History Center by calling 315-536-7318 or emailing ycghs@yatespast.org.