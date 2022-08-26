Sheriff: 'The posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law'

Staff Reports

NHTSA Speeding Campaign Aug. 14-20

YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office joins the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Speeding Campaign the week of Aug. 14-20 to remind motorists that speeding is dangerous, causes most traffic fatalities, and is the major contributor of injury related crashes.

According to NHTSA, local roads are more dangerous than highways for speeders. In 2020, 87% of all speeding-related traffic fatalities on American roads occurred on non-interstate roads. Speeding endangers everyone on the road. In 2020, speeding killed 11,258 people in the U.S. In 2021, over one-third of all traffic fatalities in New York were caused by speeding; 389 people lost their lives and 2,256 people suffered serious injuries in these preventable collisions. Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all people on the road around them.

“Our goal is to save lives,” says Sheriff Ron Spike, “the posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law.”

Consequences of speeding

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment

Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger

Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries

Economic implications of a speed-related crash; one speeding fine could cost you over $1,000.

Increased fuel consumption/cost. According to www.fueleconomy.gov, each 5 mph you drive over 50 mph is like paying an additional 20 cents per gallon for gas.

For more information, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding.