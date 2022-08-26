Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'

The Chronicle Express

Legislature's ad hoc committee meets with strong public opposition

PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22.

The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark Morris, both of Milo (District III), also includes Jesse Jayne of Barrington (District IV), Dick Harper of Benton (District II), and Tim Cutler of Jerusalem (District I). This was the committee’s second meeting.

Chilson and Morris said legislators have heard comments from four individuals over the past year encouraging the adoption of a resolution, which prompted the committee’s formation by Legislative Chair Leslie Church of Milo (District III).

When Harper asked who in the audience of roughly 53 people supported declaring the county a Constitutional County, only four individuals raised their hands.

While most of the public comments last week were objections, they were countered by a few supportive comments. Although Cutler indicated he does not support the resolution and suggested the committee cease its efforts, the committee agreed to meet again in September to continue discussions.

Chilson and Morris explained the committee’s goal is to gather information about adopting a Constitutional County resolution. They and Harper individually reported on their impressions from a meeting with representatives from Cattaraugus County, where a Constitutional County resolution was adopted last year. It is the only New York county that has adopted a resolution. Chemung County did not adopt a resolution after significant lobbying by some citizens last year.

Chilson and Morris said a resolution would be a statement of the county’s position, but it would not be a law. But Harper said he felt it would just be a “feel good” action; nothing more than a declaration.

Jayne said he is not convinced it is in the county’s best interest to pursue adoption of a resolution, saying, as a business owner, he’s concerned it could trigger negative impressions of Yates County in the eyes of visitors. Exactly what the term “Constitutional County” means for Yates County has not been clearly identified, but Chilson and Morris said it wouldn’t change the way the legislature conducts business.

The Cattaraugus County resolution includes multiple references to the right to bear arms as noted in the Second Amendment. It says the county legislature is “determined to stand as a Constitutional County to protect the rights provided to its citizens under the U.S. Constitution and its amendments …” The resolution goes on to refer to several rights outlined in the Constitution, and particularly stresses “the right of all citizens of Cattaraugus County to keep and bear arms and proclaim that it is determined to stand as a Constitutional County that recognizes, respects, and upholds Second Amendment rights …”

The Cattaraugus County resolution says the county will use “all legal means at its disposal to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and Civil Rights Law of the State of New York, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights in order to assure that its citizens will be able to keep and bear arms …”

While many in opposition simply echoed Cutler’s opinion, other concerns of those in opposition included questions about the liability the county might face in potential lawsuits resulting from the adoption of a resolution. None of the committee members responded to those questions.

“It’s a short-sighted response to a problem that doesn’t exist,” said Jim Crevelling.

“We’re trying to get a lot of things done here,” said Penn Yan Village Trustee Teresa Hoban, adding, “This is a waste of time.”

Those in opposition also pointed out that all elected officials swear or affirm to an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of the State of New York when they take office. Chilson and Morris commented that it’s clear to them that many citizens don’t understand that oath, and the adoption of a Constitutional County resolution will help inform the citizenry of the legislature’s responsibilities.

While Chilson and Morris stressed the committee is simply seeking information, they both made comments supportive of a resolution, and made several references to information provided by Cattaraugus County officials. Cutler countered that the Cattaraugus County legislator’s opinions are biased.

None of the committee members indicated they have sought information from other sources within or outside of Yates County.

Chilson encouraged people to submit their comments via email to committee members.

In the past, the legislature has adopted resolutions taking a position on an issue, usually related to a state action, but those resolutions are typically initiated by either the Inter-County Association of Wastern New York (representing Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chataugua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates) or the New York State Association of Counties.

The committee’s next meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 26. If it makes any recommendation to the general legislature, that recommendation will be made first to the Government Operations Committee. That committee meets next at 1:30 p,m, Sept. 7. The full legislature meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 12.