PYPL marks Banned Books Week with a game and public readouts

PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Public Library (PYPL) invites you to get caught reading outside your literary comfort zone. Throughout September and October, choose books that have been labeled “controversial” over the years and participate in Banned Books Bingo. You can submit completed bingo cards for a chance to win books and gift certificates to local businesses. And at the end of September, the Library hopes you will attend one of a series of Freedom Readouts planned for locations around the community, where you can discuss your reading experience, reflect on the freedom to read, and share support for intellectual freedom with others.

Every year, librarians analyze efforts to remove books from the shelves of schools and libraries, and highlight the efforts of librarians and the public to make knowledge and ideas available so people are free to choose what to read. The American Library Association (ALA) compiles an annual list of the most challenged books, which always includes titles on topics like race, sexuality, drugs, religion, politics, and more. This year’s list can be found at www.ala.org/advocacy/bbooks/banned.

According to the ALA, “library staff in every state are facing an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books. ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021, resulting in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals. Most targeted books were by or about Black or LGBTQIA+ persons.”

Despite this, banning books is not a popular position. An ALA report from March stated, “Large majorities of voters (71%) oppose efforts to have books removed from their local public libraries, including majorities of Democrats (75%), independents (58%), and Republicans (70%).”

In keeping with the theme of freedom, the rules for the bingo game are not overly strict. The squares on each card represent ideas or identities that are frequently challenged by book banners, but the books you read don’t necessarily have to appear on a banned book list to qualify. And since time is precious for everyone, a single book can count for multiple squares across multiple bingo cards. You don’t even have to finish every book you start — just make a good-faith effort to engage with it.

PYPL’s Banned Books Week activities are intended for adults, but younger people can participate with whatever supervision the adults in their lives deem appropriate. The Library recognizes the right and responsibility of individuals to determine and monitor their own children's use of all Library materials.

Those interested can pick up bingo cards at the Library (214 Main Street) anytime starting September 1; they include complete rules, recommended titles, and other information. Details about the Readouts can be found on the Library calendar at www.pypl.org or under “Events” at www.facebook.com/pennyanpubliclibrary.