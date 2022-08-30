PAGES PAST - 1872: Monster rattlesnake invades home in Naples

Yates County History Center

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902)

The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them at the free site www.nyshistoricnewspapers.com. For more information about the YCHC, visitwww.yatespast.org.

150 Years Ago

August 1872

Jottings - The house of J. Cleveland, Hunt’s Hollow -- west part of Naples -- was invaded by a rattlesnake that rather out-measured our last one. A few days since the snake appeared through the floor of the back of the house, crawling into the room where Mrs. Cleveland, Mrs. Ostrander, and two children were. Mrs. O. placed herself between the children and his snakeship, and put them out of the window in a hurry. Mrs. O. gave Mrs. C. something to kill him with, and he was dispatched at once. He was a monster, and had twelve rattles. ~ Naples Record.

Jottings - Lake Keuka, or Crooked Lake, situated in in the center of the grape region of Western New York, is 487 feet above the level of the Atlantic. Its length is twenty-two miles, and its greatest breadth is one and a half miles. The outlet, which flows into Seneca Lake, has a descent of 217 feet in seven miles. Once every year, usually in May, the lake purifies its waters by throwing to the surface a yellow substance which appears and smells like Sulphur, and gradually extends until the face of the entire lake is covered. This remains about one week and suddenly disappears in one day, and is not again seen until the next season. Its shores abound in mineral springs of the class of chalybeate waters. They have been analyzed and found to contain sulphuric acid, soda, potassa, sulphate of lime, chlorine, hydrosulphuric acid, magnesia, carbonate of lime, sesquioxide of iron, carbonic acid, and silicic acid. The lake abounds in salmon trout, pickerel, black and strawberry bass, bass, perch, whitefish, &c.

NOTICE - My wife Kate, having left my bed and board without just cause or provocation, I hereby forbid all persons from harboring or trusting her on my account, as I shall pay no debts of her contracting. James Gallagher. Benton, Aug. 29, 1872

100 Years Ago

August 1922

Penn Yan Locals - The Universal Barbershop has been fortunate in securing the services of Harold Damoth, of Corning (welcome to our city, Mr. Damoth), and by the way, the Universal Barber is operating more chairs than any barber shop between Elmira and Corning.

Family Reunion in Dresden - The thirty-eighth annual reunion of the Gelder family was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Harry W. Gelder in the town of Torrey, near Dresden, on August 17, 1922 - where the family name has been kept alive in the locality or many years, and is well known being representative of thrift. A well-kept vineyard and various fruit orchards show an abundance of fruits, and the yard was a veritable flower garden. A hundred and thirty or more graced the occasion with their presence. After the dinner was disposed of, the company was called to order by the President, H.W. Gelder and the report of the treasurer was read. It showed a balance of over seven dollars in the hands of the treasurer. The secretary’s report showed four births, two weddings, and three deaths, making a gain of three. Officers were elected: President John R. Gelder, of Torrey; Vice President William F. Gelder, of Bellona; Secretary J. W. Gelder, of Prattsburgh; Treasurer, Miss Jennie E. Gelder, of Penn Yan. A few remarks were in progress when one of the ladies fainted, and Dr. Conley of Penn Yan was called. This interruption brought the exercises to an early close. A vote of thanks was given our host and hostess for the reception they had given us. At an early hour and after the sick person was much improved we turned our thoughts homeward. J.W.G.

Notice to Chronicle Readers - Every typesetting machine in Penn Yan has been out of commission much of the time for two weeks because the gas company failed to supply the necessary gas used in melting the type metal. Their supply of gas coal gave out some time ago, and until Tuesday morning, they say they have been unable to get more. Much of the Chronicle for two weeks past has been set out of town at great inconvenience and expense. How long these unpleasant conditions will continue we do not know, but let us smile, smile — and smile.

A Handsome Addition - Corcoran Co., undertakers, have just added to their equipment a very handsome sedan ambulance and invalid’s chair car, which is especially designed for conveying invalids and sick people, and for bearers’ use at funerals. The makers of this beautiful sedan have given careful attention to the comfort of the patient to be conveyed and the convenience of those who have the patient in charge, by equipping the car with a special designed ambulance chair cot, which is an innovation in ambulance equipment as it combines a very comfortable invalid chair and cot, which may easily and instantly be adjusted to any position head and foot, so that the patient may sit erect or recline at any angle at will. Since this firm started in the undertaking business here about twenty-five years ago, they have not only always been very progressive in their methods of conducting funerals, but have also kept their equipment up-to-date, and which, with the addition of this new sedan ambulance, is now second to none; in fact, the equal their present equipment is not found in many of the larger cities. The Corcoran Co. offer the use of this handsome car free of charge to the residents of Yates County for conveying sick people and invalids. They will also furnish it for the use of bearers at all their funerals at no additional charge.

75 Years Ago

August 1947

Seen and Heard in Penn Yan and Vicinity - Keuka Park residents favor erecting a 30 by 40 building across the driveway from the district school with a small kitchen attached and a basement for their community house. They took this action at a special meeting in the Keuka Park district school house Monday, Aug. 11, and determined that the finance committee should have at least $3,000 in subscriptions before construction would be started. While the next meeting was scheduled for Monday, the finance committee requests additional time to solicit members of the Keuka College faculty when they return to the park.

PENN YAN ODDITY No. 26 - Penn Yan's subway extends under the sidewalk from the corner of Main and Water streets to the Main Street bridge and dam. It is used only by workmen, but has ample room since Main Street from Water to the bridge is many feet higher than when it first spanned the old Crooked Lake Canal and outlet and there were no buildings where the Chronicle-Express office and neighboring blocks are now situated. The “subway” is some 60 years old.

Seen and Heard in Penn Yan and Vicinity - The picnic for the migrant harvest workers at the “bean pickers” camp near Dresden, given by the Yates County Migrant committee at Red Jacket park last Sunday afternoon, was a great success. There were 180 people present, including everybody at the camp.

Advertisement - School Supplies at Joe Powers - Our School Supplies have arrived, are checked, marked, and displayed on our counters and in our window. We have just about everything you will need for school opening, so drop in at your convenience. And Remember This — If you are unable to stop during the day time, we are open every evening. P.S. — Thank you, Folks, from the bottom of our hearts for the many, many fine compliments we received at the fair for our delicious hot buttered popcorn. We knew we had a great product. You wonderful people prove it. And remember, the same FINE DELICIOUS HOT BUTTERED POPCORN is always ready for you at our store in 10c and 15c boxes.

50 Years Ago

August 1972

Recreation Program Ends 1972 Season - Lifeguards will be on duty at Indian Pines and Red Jacket Parks until 6 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 4. At this time, the beaches will be officially closed for swimming. Many of the playgrounds in Yates County ended their summer with a carnival. A large number of people enjoyed themselves at the respective carnivals, as there were numerous games of chance and skill and plenty of refreshments, many hours of planning and hard work by the youths on the playgrounds went into making each carnival a worthwhile and successful venture. Carnivals were held at the four playgrounds in Penn Yan: St. Michael’s, Larhams, Hutton St., and North Avenue, as well as Himrod, Barrington, Benton, and Bellona. Special thanks for the success of the carnivals must go to the playground leaders: Aly Powers, Linda Larham, Cindy Hurrin, Debbie Corey, Aliceann Gibbs, and Anne Corcoran, and to Steve Breuer for organizing the carnivals. On August 25, approximately 200 children attended the annual playground picnic at Indian Pines Park. They went swimming, played games, and consumed many hot dogs, salads, and cans of pop. Most enjoyable, however, was when the youngsters introduced their much-admired leaders to Keuka Lake.

C Golfers in Close Contest Vie For First - There is only one and one-half points separating the first-place team of Steve Patchett and Jim Stork from the third-place team of Doc McCusker and Tom Watkins, with 31 points following the nine holes of play Aug. 22. Defending champions Sonny Odgen and John Gibbons are in second place with 31 points. The balance of the field finds Baldy Allison and Mike Lynn; Toole-Mclnnis, Burke-Josselyn; Bloomquist-Sirmenis; Hunt-Bump; Hollabaugh-Botsford; Fitch-Hoban; D’Abbracci-Kiefer; Barden-Wolcott; Hoban-VanBuren; Weldon-Geer; Waye-Peterson; Garvey-Haynes; Tierney-Corcoran; Murdock-Allan; Worboys-Wallace; Taylor-Tones; Pierle-Hepinger; Ferguson-Schwibs; Jones-Wheeler; Palmer-Jorgensen; Paddock-Terpolilli; Turner-Payne; Patchett-Crosby; Smith-Covert; Olsen-McKay; Andrews-Hetrick; Burns-Pederson; Manahan-Manahan; Sette-Tiballi; Smith-Killian; Myers-Munson; Redman-Studders; Forshey-Bergstein; Hayden-Zisk; Walton-Sutherland; McGovern- Kirkpatrick.

Red Cross to Honor Three Men - The Yates County chapter, American Red Cross, will honor William L. Athawes, Michael S. Flood, and Douglas O. Smart, at a dinner Sept. 8 in the Dresden Hotel. The three will be presented the Certificates of Merit by the National Organization for their attempt to save the life of Homer Dinehart, Feb. 2, 1972. The Certificates of Merit are the highest honor by the National Organization. The citation reads “For selfless and humane action in an effort to save the life of a water accident victim.” Dinner will be served at 7:15 p.m., preceded by a social hour, according to Howard C. Baker, chapter chairman.