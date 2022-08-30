Seneca Heritage Day set for Sept. 3 at Overacker's Schoolhouse

Middlesex Heritage Group

RUSHVILLE — The Middlesex Heritage Group hosts its 31st annual Seneca Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 2-4 p.m. The free, family-friendly event takes place at the historic Overackers Schoolhouse in Middlesex. (GPS: 5642 North Vine Valley Road, Rushville, NY 14544)

This educational event is a recognition of this area’s original Seneca people and their cultural and societal legacy. Peter Jemison, former Historic Site Manager of Ganondagan State Historic Site will speak. The afternoon will also feature performances by Bill Crouse and the Allegany River Dancers. Free ice cream and water will be available.