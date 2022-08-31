Elks to celebrate 75th anniversary

The Chronicle Express

Penn Yan Elks Lodge #1722 celebrating 75 years of service to our community

PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Elks Lodge will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding Sept. 10 with a fun-filled afternoon, from 1-5 p.m., with a lot of food and entertainment. Free for Lodge members, tickets are just $10 for everyone else.

• The menu includes a pig roast, hot dogs and burgers from Three Rivers Hots, salads from the Wagner Restaurant, and ice cream from Seneca Farms.

• Black Robin Band will be playing some fun music.

• Wine and beer will be available for purchase with Vineyard View selling their wine and Climbing Bines and Laurentide Beer Company selling their beers.

• There will also be a few games to play.

Anyone interested in joining the party is asked to come to the lodge during business hours to purchase a ticket; or to reserve tickets and pay the day of the event, email pennyanelks1722@gmail.com or call the lodge at 315-536­-7313.

How have the Elks served the community for 75 years?

During the 75 years of existence, the Elks' principles of Brotherly Love, Charity, Justice, and Fidelity have been applied to community service of all kinds.. They estimate that the lodge has given more than $3 million and over 250,000 volunteer hours to the community. Every year they donate to over 50 local organizations, including all the youth sporting programs, food pantries, museums, the Yates County Humane Society, Boys & Girls State, and many more non-profit organizations that touch all aspects of the community. Over the last 13 years, they have given over $300,000 in local scholarships. The Elks also host dinners for Veterans, senior citizens, children, and law enforcement.

The Elks support Veterans in many ways. They have provided some veterans with tablets during Covid so they could keep connected with their support groups and medical personnel. Every year, they support the Middlesex VFWWounded Warrior Big Game Hunt, and also send Veterans to the Golden Age Games.

Fifth grade students are given a picnic at Keuka Lake State Park, a boat ride on Seneca Lake, ice cream at Seneca Farms, a trip to the movie theater and a personal dictionary.

The Elks have partnered with other civic organizations to install handicap accessible playgrounds in Penn Yan and Branchport.

Every Elks Lodge in the country observes June 14 as Flag Day, a tradition which the Elks began in 1907 and was later adopted by the Congress as an official observance.

What does it mean to be an Elk?

The following descriptors come from the Penn Yan Elks Lodge:

• We have a strong sense of patriotism and love of our County and God.• We are non-political, non-sectarian, and strictly American fraternity.• The civic aspect of what we do is raising money to give away.• There is also the social aspect of having fun with fellow members.• Our Lodge has been growing over the years and is currently over 500 members.• We are always looking for new members to join. If anyone is interested in becoming a member, either come to the Sept. 10 Anniversary Party or reach out to a member to get the process started.

Who can become an Elk?

• To be accepted as a member, one must be an American citizen, believer in God, be of good moral character, and be at least 21 years old.• Proposal for membership in the Order is only by invitation of a member in good standing.

How did the Elks start?

While the Penn Yan Lodge was established in 1947, the first Elks Lodge began in the late 1800s in New York City by a group of actors who called themselves "The Jolly Corks." The story is quite amusing. With everything closed on Sundays because of New York City Blue Laws, the group of actors and entertainers wanted a place to gather for refreshments and "fellowship" on Sundays. When one of their members died, leaving his wife and children destitute, the Jolly Corks decided that in addition to good fellowship, they needed a more enduring organization to serve those in need.

Key history of Lodge #1722

In December 1946, a representative group of Penn Yan citizens met with Fredrick Boeheim of Lyons, District Deputy, to learn what steps needed to be taken in order to procure a Charter for a Lodge in Penn Yan. More than 500 Elks from all over New York witnessed the granting of the Penn Yan Lodge Charter on May 18, 1947, with a roster of 80 being initiated into the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE).

The first officers of Lodge #1722 were:o Exalted Ruler: Clark Weldono Leading Knight: Frank Reillyo Loyal Knight: Ralph Excello Lecturing Knight: John Gilligano Esquire: Frank Erwino Chaplain : Burtice Harriso Secretary: Carlton Tierneyo Treasurer: Dan Cassettao Inner Guard: Howard Flynno Tiler: Charles Williso Trustees: Owen Hoban, Peter Pulver, and Henry Carey

For the first decade of operations, the Lodge rented upstairs rooms on Elm St. for their meetings. In 1956, the Lodge purchased a building on Main Street known as "Potter Place." Extensive alterations were necessary to allow for a meeting room and social areas. After 30 years, the membership decided it was time to change locations when Herr Jensen's Steamboat Restaurant was put up for sale.

The Lodge is proud to have nurtured four District Deputies of the Grand Exalted Ruler, four Past State Vice-Presidents and one State Chairperson.

If you go