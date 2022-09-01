Meet the Author event at Longs’ Bookstore

Penn Yan’s Downtown First Friday will include a sidewalk book signing from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2, featuring Keuka College President Emeritus, Dr. Arthur Kirk, and Dr. James Fantauzzo.

Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: (That I Was Right)

Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: (That I Was Right) is the truly inspiring and extraordinarily moving local journey of Dr. Arthur Kirk Jr., President Emeritus of both Keuka College and St. Leo University.

Kirk retired from his distinguished career in 2015, looking forward to enjoying family and friends, and more time on beautiful Keuka Lake. But fate had other plans. Two months after retiring, Kirk suffered three near-fatal strokes in a span of 15 hours. The once vibrant academic leader was left without the ability to speak or read a single word.

But Kirk had other plans. Over the next two plus years, he taught himself to read again, slowly and steadily, and then began writing this memoir.

On the Shoulders of Leaders – A Leadership Pocket Guide

Dr. James Fantauzzo, President of Creative Training Solutions, is one of America's most dynamic human resources experts. For the past 25 years he has impacted organizations in the health care, manufacturing, hospitality industries in addition to college and university campuses. As a consultant, trainer, speaker and author, Dr. Fantauzzo helps companies overcome obstacles and improve bottom line-performance in areas like training and development, management team building, total quality management, customer service, guest relations, interviewing techniques, employee relations and employee recognition programs.

Dr. Fantauzzo offers his readers many realistic and practical applications to implement successful and effective leadership. Memorable highlights include: