PAGES PAST - 1972: Lakemont to reopen as Glen Springs Academy

NOTE: Items in this column were selected by volunteers on behalf of the Yates County History Center after searching records found at nyshistoricnewspapers.org. In the future, these volunteers will summarize news items from the past in the organization's bi-monthy newsletter, Yates Past, which is available to all members of the Yates County History Center. For more information about becoming a member, visit yatespast.org.

150 Years Ago

Sept. 5, 1872

New Railroad Prospects - Hon. Henry Sherwood, F.C. Dininny, Engineer Seymour and others connected with the Sodus Bay and Corning Railroad, passed over the line last week, examining both the Wayne and Dundee routes and the Dresden line. We apprehend the road will come by way of Penn Yan at all events, but we do not learn that final and decisive steps have yet been taken by the directors. The contractors, we are informed, propose to go on vigorously with the work this fall.

Jottings - Mr. Martin Brown, of Benton, who went to Michigan last spring for a summer visit, has returned, after having suffered a severe and prolonged sickness, a regular Michigan fever. We are glad to see him back in improving health. He has a vial of potato bugs, which we hope he will not encourage to live in this country.

Star trotter Addie purchased before race - Dr. Eddington had his fine trotting colt "Addie" entered in the three-minute race at Penn Yan on Wednesday. After the first heat (in which she trotted without a skip), and came in second, and before the time was announced, the Doctor got an offer of $1,000 for her, which he accepted, and she was withdrawn from the race by her purchaser.

100 Years Ago

Sept. 6, 1922

Yates County Fair a success - With a total attendance of about 25,000 and the gate receipts $300 ahead of last year, the 1922 Yates County Fair closed with prospects for next year much brighter than ever before. Thursday, as usual, proved the biggest day with an attendance of 12,000 -- 2,000 more than a year ago. The entries exceeded those of a year ago, also. In the poultry display alone, this increase amounted to $300. The postponing of the Ithaca Fair, because of the flooded grounds, brought many additional horses and concessions to the Yates County Fair.

Fair Premiums included:Baby Show Contest: Best baby boy under 18 months, 1st, Ernest Pinneo Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Pinneo, of Penn Yan; 2nd, Paul Dailey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Dailey, of Penn Yan; Best baby girl under 18 months, 1st: Ruth Emma Werley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Werley of Penn Yan; 2nd, Jean Elizabeth Harris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seymour Harris, of Penn Yan.Spelling Contest: Mary Eskildsen, Penn Yan, R.D 6, from Torrey school No. 4, was selected to represent Yates County at Syracuse for the state spelling contest.

Trout stocking Seneca - A total of 16 cans filled with lake trout from the New York State fish hatchery at Caledonia have been emptied into Seneca Lake. The shipment comprised a whole carload of cans.

Motorcycle accident - Thursday afternoon at about 3 o'clock, while riding his motorcycle north on Main Street, near the high school, Joseph Rouschberger collided with a truck belonging to Crosier & Son, produce merchants of Penn Yan, and driven by Albert Porter. Mr. Rouschberger was thrown to the pavement under his machine, receiving a heavy blow on his head and serious cuts around the abdomen. The shock and loss of blood rendered him partially unconscious. The traffic on Main Street was particularly heavy at that point at the time of the accident. The truck, which was also proceeding north, started to turn in across the road, but stopped suddenly to allow southbound traffic to pass. Although Mr. Porter gave fair warning, the motorcycle crashed into the side of the truck, cutting one of the truck's tires and smashing the headlight, front fender and front tire on the Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Mr. Rouschberger was on the seas five years with the German merchant marine, in which service he experienced several thrilling shipwrecks. He entered the United States just three months before Germany declared war, and since then has been working on farms. He was recently employed by Stewart Cody of Benton, and is now working for George Harris of Milo. He has no relatives in this country.

75 Years Ago

Sept. 4, 1947

Dundee Fair offers Veterans' Prizes - The Dundee Fair, known throughout Central New York and all of the Southern Tier as the fair where old friends meet, opens next Tuesday, Sept. 9. Judging will start at noon of the first day for this is only a three day fair. "In order to stimulate interest in the Dundee Fair," says L.R. Hanner, executive secretary of the association, "and to encourage veterans of World War II now attending Dundee Central School and also engaged in agriculture, to grow better farm crops and animals, business men and farmers have donated to the Dundee Fair association 26 special prizes to be awarded to the veteran who grows the product exhibited, or who works on the farm where it is grown. These prizes will be awarded in addition to any of the regular premiums which the exhibitor may earn."

Record Trout Season - New York State will close its books Sunday on a trout season which has established something like a record for big fish, finicky weather, and unusual angling pressure. A late spring and abnormal rainfall put a crimp in New York's trout fishing at the outset, but things picked up in a big way as the season progressed, and outstanding catches were recorded by the department. Among them was a 21 lb. 6 oz. rainbow trout from Keuka Lake, which set a new record for that species east of the Rockies; a 19 lbs. 10 oz. brown from Keuka Lake inlet, and a 4 lb. 4 oz. "brookie."

"Penn Yan Oddity" (Under a photo of the former Maiden Lane School): In the Chronicle-Express window is a seat, owned by Henry Carey and used in the Maiden Lane school. The old school is now but a memory. Once, however, it was the mecca of young Penn Yan at this time of year. The seat was found in the cupola when the building, long used as a hitching barn, was razed to make room for the present parking station. When Thomas H. Lock, a bookbinder, came from New York City to live in Penn Yan, he named the short thoroughfare connecting Main and Liberty Streets after the famous Maiden Lane of New York. In 1842 the school was erected on the south side, serving to educate many of the early residents during the next half century. In 1893 it was abandoned as the present Liberty Street School was erected. The late Owen Hoban converted it into a hitching stable, which in later years was run by Ed McConnell. The above picture was taken while Mr. McConnell owned the building, which still looked much like a school with the belfry in evidence. E. G. Hopkins then bought the barn and razed it to make the Maiden Lane Parking Station. The big elm recently cut down was the last of the trees that furnished shade on the school playground.

50 Years Ago

Sept. 7, 1972

Glen Springs Academy - The small community of Lakemont can again boast that it has a prep school. The Glen Springs Academy, established two years ago in Watkins Glen has purchased the spacious 150 acre tract of the former Lakemont Academy. Overlooking Seneca Lake, the site has been an educational facility since 1842 when the Starkey Seminary was built. This later became Lakemont Academy, a private prep school until June 1970, when financial problems forced it to close. Headmaster Marcell Rosno of Bradford said this week that 100 students — 80 boys and 20 girls — are expected to arrive on campus on Sept. 16 to begin the fall term.

Gibbs made Alternate NYS Dairy Princess - Miss Aliceann Gibbs, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth Gibbs, of 447 Dundee Road, Penn Yan, was selected Alternate New York State Dairy Princess Aug. 29 at the New York State Fair, Syracuse. A senior at State University College at Brockport, Miss Gibbs was chosen Yates County Dairy Princess this past spring. A graduate of Penn Yan Academy, she has "chores" on her parent's 300 acre dairy farm, which houses 38 head of Jersey cattle.

R&M Girls are Softball Champs - The Women's Softball League finished their 1972 season Aug. 26th with the league champion R&M girls also winning the playoff championship. The championship game had R&M leading 5-3 after three innings, scoring 8 more funs in the game and holding Flex-A-Flo to 4 seventh inning runs to wine 13-7. R&M's hitters were Toni Hobart and Sue Smith, wach with 3 hits and Sue hitting a double. Bev Wyatt belted a home run and Sandy Kuczma had a double. Becky Jensen of Flex-A-Flo had 3 hits while her teammate Mary Christensen had 2 hits, including a home run, their only extra-base hit. Members of R&Ms winning team are Lil Owen, Shirley Larsen, Sandy Kucama, Bev Wyatt, Betty Fritz, Sue Smith, Toni Hobart, Ann Loree, Bernie Gridley, Shirley Fullagar, Lorraine Ryder, JoAnne Gilbert, and Babe Ferraro.