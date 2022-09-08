Community Table Dinner needs some volunteer help

Penn Yan Theatre Company

PYTCo members and Sampson Theatre supporters asked to step up for benefit dinner

People needed from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

PENN YAN — If you haven't heard, the Yates County Chamber of Commerce recently named PYTCo and the Sampson Theatre as the benefactors for this year's "Farm to Table Dinner" on the Main Street Bridge. This event was a huge success the previous time they hosted it, and they sold out the entire event this year in under six hours!

The Chamber has asked that we provide support for the event with volunteers throughout the day. This support will include set-up, decorating, serving, tear down and anything else they may need of us. They've asked us to have 8-10 people there throughout the duration of the day to assist with these tasks. This is where we need your help!

If you're able to assist us throughout the day, we'd greatly appreciate you lending a hand for an hour, two or more. The event is Saturday, Sept. 10. We need people there from noon to 8 p.m. If you're able to help us out, please email us directly at contact@pytco.org. and let us know what time frame you are able to be there.Thanks for your continued support of PYTCo and our efforts to revitalize the historic Sampson Theatre. It is greatly appreciated!