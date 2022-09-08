Last call to Finger Lakes artists and writers for 'Bluff & Vine' entries

Creators and editors Bethany Snyder and Alex Andrasik are looking for fiction, nonfiction, memoir and poetry that speaks to what makes the Finger Lakes region so special.

PENN YAN — It’s the final call for submissions for the sixth issue of Bluff & Vine, the homegrown literary magazine of the Finger Lakes.

Whether you’re new to the area, a frequent visitor, or a long-time resident, you have a unique perspective on the lakes, the land, the villages, or the vineyards. Bluff & Vine wants to share it with the world.

Creators and editors Bethany Snyder and Alex Andrasik are looking for fiction, nonfiction, memoirs, and poetry that speaks to what makes the Finger Lakes region so special.

“With every issue, we get to share new voices and new perspectives,” says Andrasik. “Every person who loves this area has something unique to say about it. We’re honored to share that with our audience.”

The editors are also seeking submissions of artwork for the cover of Issue Six. Previous covers have showcased painting, photography, and broken-glass mosaics.

“There’s so much beauty in the Finger Lakes, and we love being able to showcase that with our covers,” she says. “What hidden gems from around the area will we see this year? We can’t wait to find out.”

For details about cover art and written submissions, visit bluffandvine.com.

All submissions should be sent to bluffandvine@gmail.com by Sept. 15, 2022. The new issue is scheduled to be released later this fall. Previous issues can be found at Longs’ Cards and Books in Penn Yan, and on Amazon.