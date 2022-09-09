Reprieved! The Chronicle-Express will continue to publish

Michael Kilian, Executive Editor, Democrat & Chronicle; New York State Editor, USA TODAY Network

Sale by Gannett to new owner, CherryRoad Media, ensures 198-year-old newspaper shall live on

PENN YAN — The Chronicle-Express weekly newspaper and www.chronicle-express.com website are going to continue to serve readers in Penn Yan and Yates County thanks to a sale of the news operation.

CherryRoad Media, a company based in Parsippany, N.J., that operates newspapers in states across the country, is purchasing The Chronicle-Express operation from Gannett Co.

The newspaper had announced last month it would cease publication with the Sept. 14 issue. Now, The Chronicle-Express will continue publishing local news as it and predecessor newspapers have for 198 years.

“We are very excited to announce the continued operations of The Chronicle-Express,” said Jeremy Gulban, chief executive officer of CherryRoad Media.

“John Christensen will be staying on to run the editorial operations, and we will remain committed to producing a printed newspaper on a weekly basis," said Gulban. "I wish to thank Gannett for working with us to save this newspaper.”

As a result of the transition there will be several changes taking place:

Current subscribers will be receiving a letter from Gannett and CherryRoad describing the process for continuing their subscriptions to The Chronicle-Express.

CherryRoad will be looking to hire local advertising staff. In the interim advertising requests or questions can be sent to Erica Green at Egreen@cherryroad.com or 785-577-3935 or to John Christensen at johnchristensen@chronicle-express.com or 315-388-7260.

CherryRoad Media is a division of CherryRoad Technologies, which was founded in 1983 in New Jersey. The company has been investing in local news by purchasing smaller newspapers in recent years.

Says Gulban on the CherryRoad website: “This is one of our ways to give back to our community by acquiring media houses that add so much value to our daily lives but are suffering the brunt of (the) digital age by losing subscriptions. CherryRoad has a successful track record of enabling technologies that play an important role in the ‘digital fabric’ of the community and we will use this acumen to enhance the online experience of these media assets.”

The Chronicle-Express operation in Penn Yan dates back to 1824 and the establishment of the Yates County Chronicle. As Yates County grew, so did The Chronicle. Its prosperity was reflected in the construction of one of Penn Yan's largest business blocks, The Chronicle Building, which still stands at the corner of Main and Water streets.

Other area papers were later consolidated with the Chronicle: the Gorham New Age in 1902, and the Rushville Chronicle in 1905. The current hyphenated name, The Chronicle-Express, was the result of the 1926 consolidation with The Penn Yan Express, a smaller paper established in 1866 following the Civil War.

"I am both pleased and proud to continue the long tradition of local journalism at The Chronicle-Express," says Editor John Christensen. "There aren't enough ways to say thank you to all the members of the Yates County community and the Finger Lakes region who have expressed their support for the paper since the news of its impending closure, and for me, personally. Some of those expressions were received in the form of letters to the editor and in church briefs just before the news of the sale. I have decided to include them in this edition as testimony of how much this community's newspaper means to them."

Christensen is currently seeking local staff members to return to serving the public and advertisers at The Chronicle-Express office at 138 Main St. in Penn Yan.