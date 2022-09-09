Yates County LEO Union endorses Cook for State Supreme Court

Staff Reports

"Your standard of ethics in dealing with the public, and with law enforcement through all of these phases of public service has been exemplary, always seeking out a proper balance between justice and service to the community." Yates County COPS President Frank Ryan

PENN YAN — The Yates County Law Enforcement Officers Union Local 1869 (also known as YC COPS) has endorsed Judge Jason Cook in this year’s campaign for State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District, which covers Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties. YC COPS represents the Road Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office.

In their letter of endorsement to Judge Cook, Yates County COPS President Frank Ryan wrote:

Dear Judge Cook,The members of the Yates County Law Enforcement Officers Union Local 1869 (YC COPS), are proud to offer our endorsement for your candidacy for Supreme Court. We have had the pleasure of working alongside you through your position as an ADA, then District Attorney, and County Court Judge. Your standard of ethics in dealing with the public, and with law enforcement through all of these phases of public service has been exemplary, always seeking out a proper balance between justice and service to the community. We wish you the best, and are sure that you will continue your service to the communities you will represent in this endeavor. Thank you for all that you continue to do.Sincerely,Francis RyanFrank RyanPresidentYC COPS Local 1869

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of the brave members of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office,” said Cook. “They literally put their lives on the line every day serving and protecting us, and I’ve seen their work up close for many years during my tenure in the District Attorney’s Office and now as County Court Judge. Their support and endorsement are sincerely appreciated.”

Serving as Yates County Judge since 2017, Cook presides over all felony criminal cases in County Court, Family Court, Surrogate Court and Drug Treatment Court, as well as serving as the Pistol Permit Licensing Officer. In 2019, he was appointed as an Acting Justice of the State Supreme Court, where he presides over civil matters including matrimonial cases, guardianship applications, land and contract disputes and personal injury cases. More recently, Cook was recognized for his leadership and knowledge by being appointed in 2021 as the Supervising Judge for Town and Village Courts in Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, and Yates counties.

Cook previously served as Yates County District Attorney from 2010 to 2013, where he was responsible for all aspects of criminal prosecution and office administration. He handled felony jury trials and appeals, including at the New York State Court of Appeals. Earlier in his career, he also served as an Assistant District Attorney in Yates, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties, worked in private legal practice for Davidson & O’Mara, and served as an Adjunct Instructor at Keuka College.

A graduate of Ithaca College and Dickinson Law School, Judge Cook, 51, lives in the Town of Milo in Yates County. He is active in the Penn Yan Lion’s Club, New York State Farm Bureau, and United Methodist Church, where he serves as a Liturgist. The Cook Family has lived in Yates County for at least five generations and still runs a large beef cattle farm just outside of Penn Yan.

The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. There are two positions open on the ballot for State Supreme Court this year so voters can cast their ballots for two candidates in this race.