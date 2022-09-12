DEC seeks public comments on Keuka land management plans

NYSDEC

DEC asking for public comment on combining Keuka Highlands and Keuka Lowlands Unit Management Plans

FINGER LAKES — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is revising the Keuka Highlands Unit Management Plan (UMP) and the Keuka Lowlands UMP to create one UMP that details the management objectives for both lands. In preparation for the development of a single draft UMP, the DEC is seeking public input on the past or future management of these two properties.

The draft of the new “Keuka Unit Management Plan” will be a 10-year management plan to define management goals and objectives for two Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and five State Forests located in Steuben and Schuyler counties.

Pigtail Hollow State Forest

Urbana State Forest

Birdseye Hollow State Forest

Moss Hill State Forest

Mount Washington State Forest

Cold Brook WMA

Waneta – Lamoka WMA

It is DEC’s policy to manage state lands for multiple benefits to serve the people of New York State. Benefits such as good water quality, a diverse and healthy wildlife population, and recreational enjoyment are ensured by thoughtful land management.

Send comments on combining the UMPs through email to r8.ump@dec.ny.gov or by mail to NYSDEC, Attn: Keuka UMP, State Land Management, 7291 Coon Road, Bath, NY 14810. For questions about the UMP process, call DEC’s Bath office at 607-622-8282. Public comments will be accepted at any time leading up to the development of a formal draft that will be made available for public review and input before finalization.