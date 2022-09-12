PYTCo awarded $19K for revitalization of Sampson Theatre

The Penn Yan Theatre Company receives $19,440 award from Rochester Area Community Foundation

PENN YAN – The Penn Yan Theatre Company (PYTCo) announce that they have been awarded a grant from Rochester Area Community Foundation for The Sampson Theatre revitalization in downtown Penn Yan.

This award of $19,440 from the Community Foundation’s Lloyd E. Klos Fund for Historic Preservation will help to restore the original flooring under the theatre seating on the main floor as well as restore the stairs leading to the balcony and the remaining original wooden doors that PYTCo was able to salvage.

“PYTCo is honored to receive this award from the Community Foundation,” said PYTCo President Dusty Baker. “This award will go straight towards a handful of key projects in our efforts to revitalize The Sampson Theatre. Once fully revitalized, The Sampson Theatre will have an impact for generations on our local community and economy.”

The Community Foundation, in partnership with generous philanthropists and community partners, works to improve the quality of life for people who live and work in the eight-county region through its leadership and strategic grantmaking.

PYTCo’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in their community by providing theater experiences and education to promote participation, appreciation, and understanding of the arts.

This award from the Community Foundation will support PYTCo’s mission by providing additional funds towards revitalizing the Sampson Theatre – a project that will provide an economic boost to local businesses, workforce development and tourism. Learn more about the Sampson Theatre and the revitalization project at https://www.pytco.org.

The Penn Yan Theatre Company was created in 1978 and has provided Penn Yan and the surrounding community years of popular entertainment through their successful community theatre group. PYTCo delivers quality musicals throughout the year including variety shows, musicals and plays to enthusiastic audiences numbering 500 to 1,000 or more per production. The productions offer unique and affordable live shows to the Penn Yan public that is an experience not duplicated elsewhere in the local community.