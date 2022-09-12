Third-prize winning Powerball ticket sold in Penn Yan

Staff Reports

Two tickets with four winning numbers, worth $50,000 for the Sept. 10, 2022 Powerball, one in Penn Yan, one in Queens

PENN YAN -- The New York Lottery has announced that two third prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the Sept. 10, 2022 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The prize-winning tickets were purchased at the Penn Yan Express Stop on North Ave. in Penn Yan, and the Lucky You store on Broadway in Elmhurst, Queens.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on August 13 are: 38-42-56-68-69 and the Powerball is 4. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. The jackpot for the drawing to be held on September 12 is an estimated $193 milion.

About the New York Lottery

The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2021-22 to help support education in New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.