Middlesex Hose Co. roast beef dinners return Sept. 24

MIDDLESEX — Show your support for the important work volunteer fire companies do in keeping rural America safe by joining the firefighters and auxiliary of Middlesex Hose Co. for the return of their monthly roast beef dinners. After being on hold for almost three years, the famed Middlesex Hose Co. Roast Beef Dinners are returning this fall with their first dinner scheduled for Sept. 24.

The dinners are a longtime specialty of the MHC as their major fundraising events. To achieve this, MHC designed a custom built kitchen, capable of serving up to 800 sit-down and 200 take-out dinners in three hours.

In addition to the succulent roast beef, the menu includes a tossed salad, rolls, a relish dish, roast beef gravy, potatoes, corn, pie, iced tea, milk, and coffee. The cost of the dinners are $15 for adults, $10 for children of school age up to 12), and free for preschool age (take-outs excluded).

Next month's dinner is scheduled for Halloween weekend, Oct. 29.

If you go:

WHAT: Middlesex Hose Co. Roast Beef DinnerWHEN: Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4-7 p.m.WHERE: Middlesex Hose Co., 5537 Water St., MiddlesexCOST: Adults $15, Children $10 (school age to 12), preschool age free (take-outs excluded)MENU: Tossed salad, rolls, relish dish, roast beef, gravy, potatoes, corn, pie, iced tea, milk, and coffee