Falls Harvest Festival returns Oct. 1

Watkins Glen Promotions

Featuring food, vendors, street entertainment, and fireworks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in the heart of downtown Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS — The Falls Harvest Festival, an annual festival celebrating the fall season in Schuyler County, will again take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in the heart of downtown Montour Falls, featuring Ghost Walks, street performers, live music, and a kids’ zone entertainment area. Craft and food vendors will be lining the streets.

The festival will cap off a day full of activities with a live musical performance from the band, Still Kickin’, from 4-7 p.m. After the band finishes, be sure to grab a spot in the park near one of the many Parmenter fire rings, while you wait for the fireworks display over the 156-foot high Shequaga Falls.

Such entertainment is made possible by sponsorships from area businesses and organizations: Cayuga Medical Center, Schuyler Hospital, Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce, Maguire Cars, Welliver, Seneca Sunrise, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Chemung Canal Trust Company.

For more information, please visit the festival's web page at fallsharvestfestival.com.

This event is brought to you by Watkins Glen Promotions, a 501-C3 corporation operated by a board of volunteers focused on the planning and management of quality special events in Schuyler County. Located in downtown Watkins Glen, the organization also hosts the popular annual Waterfront Festival, the Grand Prix Festival, and Village Christmas.