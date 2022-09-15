Grant to fund Yates 200 bicentennial exhibit

The Chronicle Express

Exhibit will employ local artists to display that history and tell the story of Yates County through their artwork.

The Yates County History Center has received a $5,000 Action grant from Humanities New York to support Yates 200, the exhibit anticipate to open next year in the L. Caroline Underwood Museum to celebrate Yates County’s bicentennial. Through commemorating 200 years of Yates County history, the exhibit will employ local artists to display that history and tell the story of Yates County through their artwork. It is expected the exhibit will open in February 2023.

YCHC is one of 38 organizations to receive a total of $188,023 from Humanities New York for innovative public humanities offerings. Awards were made to tax-exempt entities in nine regions of the state through funding available from the National Endowment for the Humanities. These awards of up to $5,000 will support the implementation of projects that encourage audiences to reflect on their values and explore new ideas with other members of their communities. Grants went to organizations that creatively employ the tools of the humanities to respond to the issues capturing the imagination and passion of New Yorkers today.