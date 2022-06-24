Fatal crash on Route 14 in Torrey

Sheriff says, "Preliminary investigation shows the car's speed was a considerable factor."

DRESDEN — A high speed crash between a car and a dump truck, which occurred at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 at the intersection of State Route 14 and Lampman Road near Dresden, resulted in the death of the car's driver.

Yates County sheriff's deputies report that Lawrence A. Jepsen, 62, of Penn Yan was traveling south on Route 14 where his vehicle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and collided almost head-on into a large City Hill Construction dump truck operated by Dee Kerrick Jr., 72, of Torrey.

Witnesses near the scene reported hearing Jepsen's car crossing the bridge at Dresden, sounding like a race car, accelerating through the gears at top RPMs, and then hearing the tremendous crash.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike says, "Massive damage was done to the Ford Mustang that had a 'Roush' performance engine; also doing major damage to the large dump truck from the nearly head-on collision. Preliminary investigation shows the car's speed was a considerable factor." Spike pointed out that the car's engine and the driver were both ejected from the car upon impact.

Deputies say Jepsen was pronounced at the scene by a Yates County Coroner. Kerrick was uninjured.

Dresden Fire Department, Yates County Office of Emergency Management, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Medic 55, and the New York State Commercial Vehicle Inspectors also responded to the scene of the crash. The Yates County Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene, and the collision remained under investigation at press time.