Penn Yan

Bruce Hurlbert, 66, died unexpectedly August 15, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Aug. 21 beginning noon at 1249 Wilkins Road, Penn Yan.

Bruce proudly served in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife Sharron; daughter Jennifer Forgue; his four grandchildren, Christopher, Austin, Noah, and Jenalee Forgue; brothers, David (Kathy), Dennis (Judy); sister, Irene Thompson and brother-in-law, Lynn Sweet; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.