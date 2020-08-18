Himrod

Carlton “Carty” A. Willoughby, of Himrod, passed away peacefully August 15, 2020. He was born in Penn Yan Oct. 19, 1944.

Friends are invited to calling hours, wearing masks and practicing social distancing requirements, from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. with a private Masonic Service at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Burial will follow with military honors in Grove Mount Cemetery, Himrod.

Mr. Willoughby served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964 where he loved driving tanks. He was a member of the Masons and other groups throughout his life. He loved playing baseball when he was younger for the VFW team. He loved anything trains, racing/race cars, photography, and the Buffalo Bills. He owned and retired from Owen’s Taxi in Penn Yan. He also drove for the Mennonite community for 30 years and developed a great rapport with them.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of almost 57 years, Sharyl (Millard) Willoughby; his daughter Gail, (Donald) Jones; three sons, Stonie (Nicole) Willoughby of Penn Yan, Allen (Laura) Willoughby of Dundee, and Daryl (Melanie) Willoughby also of Penn Yan; 12 grandchildren, Ariel (Ryan) Kohlstaedt, Tyler Jones, Cassandra (Paul) Webber, Paige Willoughby, Kasie Willoughby, Caleb Fulkrod, Ashley (Joshua) O’Brien, Joe (Katelyn) Knapp, Taylor (Corey Steger) Knapp, Marc Sullivan, Max Sullivan, and Mason Sullivan; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Starkey of Corning; and a great-niece, Allison (Nathan) Copp and their four children of Tennessee. He will also be missed by their cat, Angel.

He is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Howard Starkey Sr. in 2004; and his nephew, Howard Starkey Jr. in 1989.

Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.