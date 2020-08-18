Bellona

Elaine C. Rice, 88, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

A Funeral Service was held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home Inc. in Gorham, with burial in Bellona Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church, 93 Pre-Emption Road, Bellona, NY 14415; or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Elaine was the daughter of the late Glenn and Marion Davis Crosier; and the widow of Frederick Rice Jr. She was a graduate of the Penn Yan Academy, Class of 1950. Elaine had been employed and is best remembered as the bookkeeper at Lown’s Department Store for 37 years. Elaine was a life-time member of the Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed reading, knitting and her cat.

Elaine is survived by two daughters, Carol (Thomas) Kehoe and Evelyn (John) Lenhard; two sons, Ronald Rice and Douglas (Lena) Rice; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Martha Rice.

Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Rice Jr.; and a sister, Janet Crosier.

Elaine will be remembered as a loving mother and friend and will be sadly missed by all.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Rice family.