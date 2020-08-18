Penn Yan

Mary Alice Gregory, 91, formerly of St. Mark’s Terrace, Penn Yan, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at The Homestead with her daughter at her side.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society Of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527; or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Mary was born Sept. 16, 1928 in Fairport, one of four daughters and 12 children of the late John and Mary R. (Faro) Casella. On July 12, 1964 in the Adirondacks of New York, she married the late Charles L. Gregory who passed away March 11, 2012.

Mrs. Gregory was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of Penn Yan, served at the local election polls, and loved yard sales.

She is survived by three daughters, Mary E. (Fred) Gee of Dundee, Elizabeth G. Mayo of Brazoria, Texas, and Alice Force of Penn Yan; a son, Lee C. (Sara) Gregory, also of Brazoria, Texas; seven grandchildren, Marcia, Tina, Wendy, Brandi, Lacey, Michael, and Jessica; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie Hutchison of Macedon; a brother, Robert (Martha) Casella of Cheshire; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Kaye D. Gregory, in 1975; two sisters and seven brothers.

