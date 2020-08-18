Dundee

Mary Louise Fowler, 93, of Dundee, died Friday, August 14, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

Honoring her wishes there are no prior calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ontario-Yates County Hospice Assoc., 756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456.

Mary was born Feb. 18, 1927 in Penn Yan, daughter of the late Ernest T. and Mary Alice (Hemenway) Tears. On June 24, 1945 in Benton Center, she married the late Freeman G. Fowler, who passed away June 24, 2015.

A lifelong local resident, Mary retired from the Dundee Central School in 1983 as a cafeteria worker where she loved serving the children. She was a former member of the Rebekahs and Home Bureau. In the past, she enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting, bowling, reading, and playing euchre. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always thinking of others. What made her smile was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is loved and will be dearly missed by three daughters, Barbara J. (Stewart) Howell of Dundee, Linda F. Howland of Brockport, and Dee A. (Ron) Anderson also of Dundee; eight grandchildren, Teresa, Bryan, Kevin, Greg, Sara, Brett, Aaron, and Seth; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by four brothers, Raymond, Fenton, George, and Howard Tears; a sister, Viola J. Blakesley; and a son-in-law, Jim Howland.

Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; to leave condolences and share memories with the family visit bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.