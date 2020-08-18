Theodore “Ted” Lindsley Jr.

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Theodore “Ted” Roosevelt Lindsley Jr., 87, passed away at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz., July 31, 2020. At his side were his wife, Peg, youngest daughter, Andrea, and faithful canine companions, Winnie and Fluffy. Ted was born August 28, 1932, in Binghamton to Theodore R. Lindsley Sr., and Helen Katherine Reid Lindsley.

After graduating from Binghamton North High School in 1950, he went to work with his father at IBM in Endicott. In 1952, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard with his brother, Dar, where he served as a Radioman in the Pacific until 1955. Upon returning to the east coast, Ted attended Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa., graduating in 1958 with a degree in Economics.

After graduation, he embarked on a 39-year career that he loved by becoming F&M’s first Alumni Secretary and later Assistant VP for Development, Director of Annual Giving, and Director of Federal Programs. In 1966, when F&M’s Dean, Wayne Glick, became President of Keuka College, Ted moved his young family to Penn Yan where President Glick appointed him Director of Development at Keuka College, and later VP for Development. From 1983–1989, Ted worked as the Director of Development at State University of New York, Cortland. In 1989, he took the job of Director of School Relations at Cornell University School of Industrial & Labor Relations. After attending Spring Training games in sunny Arizona, Ted and Peg moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., where Ted worked as Director of Development at Arizona State University College of Business from 1994 until he retired in 1997. Over the course of Ted’s career in fund-raising and alumni relations, he helped secure tens of millions of dollars for life-changing scholarships, educational programs, new campus buildings, and endowed faculty chairs.

Ted was a baseball pitcher in the Coast Guard during his military service. He would later throw thousands of pitches as a coach in batting practice to Penn Yan Little Leaguers. A lefty, Ted was known for his big-bending curveball that was, at times, unhittable, and for a fastball that was very hittable. A runner for many years, Ted was committed to fitness and health. He had a lifelong interest in current events, was an avid reader, loved to travel, and attended more of the kids’ and grandkids’ sports competitions than anyone would believe. Because he was a man of both the Northeast and the Southwest, he loved equally the beauty and serenity of the Finger Lakes and the sunshine and warmth of the Arizona desert; camping in the Adirondacks and hiking in the Phoenix Preserve; boating and skiing in Upstate New York and lounging in the pool in Scottsdale. He also maintained a fierce loyalty to the N.Y. Giants while cheering on the Phoenix Suns and Ariz. Diamondbacks. He was a gentle soul with an uplifting, positive outlook on life. He will be remembered most of all for his dedication to, and unconditional love for, his family. And for being the family Dog Whisperer.

Ted is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margaret “Peg” Ahrens; four children, Tara A. Lindsley of Albany, Dana H. Born and husband Timothy of Alexandria, Va., Todd T. Lindsley and wife Heather of Lancaster, Pa., and Andrea M. Price of Scottsdale, Ariz.; nine grandchildren, Colin Fletcher and partner Amanda, Paige Fitzgerald and husband John, Cooper Lindsley and wife Rachel, Greta Lindsley, Hanna Born, Heather Born, Lou Lindsley, Julia Lace, and Travis Lace; and new great-grandchild, Rowan Lindsley Howard-Fletcher. He is pre-deceased by his parents; his brother, Darwin R. Lindsley; and son-in-law, Dr. Charles H. Kite.

Arrangements are being made at Messinger Mortuary. The family will gather at Keuka Lake for a private memorial and celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or Arizona Hospice of the Valley.