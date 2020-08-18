Victor

William G. Mahrt, of Victor, passed away suddenly with family and loved ones at his side Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Clifton Springs Hospital. A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan at the convenience of the family.

Bill was born November 21, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio, and was the son of the late Charles and Eloise G. (Schulte) Mahrt, and grandfather of Tera Lyncie Mahrt.

Bill is survived by his loving companion, Betty J. Conrad; brother, James (Sherry) Mahrt of Palm Bay, Fla., and their children, Tama (Mahrt) Tubbs, Terri (Mahrt) Kirk, Shelly (Mahrt) Talada, and Angie (Mahrt) Jones; son, Craig (Toni) Mahrt of Penn Yan, and their children; son, Troy (Denise) Mahrt of Palm Bay, Fla., and their son; daughter, Julie (Daren) Simmons of Bluff Point, and their children; daughter, Amy (Erick) Wolfe of Stanley, and their children. He was a proud grandfather to Krysten (Mahrt) Tim Edsall, Kelsey Mahrt, Zachery Mahrt, Morgan, Parker, and Clark Simmons, and Breona and Brooke Sherman; and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

William attended Chaminade School and later joined the U.S. Navy in 1960, and was a proud Naval Seaman during the Vietnam War. In 1966, he was honorably discharged to enjoy raising his four children. He pursued an apprenticeship in Syracuse where he attained his certificate as a Chemical Laboratory Technician and later was employed with the Village of Penn Yan as the Sr. Watershed Inspector.

He enjoyed life to its fullest, especially his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.

Donations may be made to Wounded Warriors, Disabled Warriors the American Legion Boys State program.