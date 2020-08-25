Penn Yan

David Edward Allardice, born May 1, 1939 in Rochester, died January 19, 2020 in Midland, Texas while traveling to Arizona.

He was predeceased by “little brother,” Jim, in 2019. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 58 years who was also his friend since first grade at Greece Central School.

David enjoyed his family including brother-in-law, Gary Schaefer; nieces and nephews Lori, Andy, Scott, Glendy, and Heidi; great-nieces and great-nephews, Zachary, Mary, Zoe, Smith, Stella, and Samson.

David’s work was Allardice and Associates, a municipal finance consulting firm. He cared about the communities he worked with and said he enjoyed going to work every day for 33 years.

David and Barbara loved to travel. They visited all seven continents, 50 states, and all but two presidential homes and libraries. Keuka Lake remained his favorite place to be.

David believed in paying it forward. He and Barbara established the Allardice Scholars Program at Bryant University, and the Allardice Alumni Center at Keuka College. They made many friendships through these activities.

Many people returned David’s love and caring, something that is even more evident since his passing. He is remembered for his wit, his kindness, and for being a life-long Chicago Cubs fan. Eamus Catuli