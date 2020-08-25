Penn Yan

Evelyn Wood, 96, died peacefully August 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St., Penn Yan. A private family service will follow, with interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan.

Evelyn was born Aug. 17, 1924 in Penn Yan to the late Otto C. and Catherine J. (Sorensen) Miller. After graduation from “the old school” Penn Yan Academy, she attended cosmetology training in Elmira and became a licensed beautician. She married C. Leonard Wood May 11, 1947 in Penn Yan, and together they raised their five children at 113 South Avenue. Evelyn was a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was hairdresser to many, dedicated servant of God and member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and shared her talents with all she came in contact with. She volunteered for many years at the “Once Again Shoppe,” and helped clean up the trash around the village on her long walks around town. She loved to bake and made cookies, especially Congo Bars (over 10,000) for kids’ ball games, college students, and military around the world. She was a diehard follower of her kids’ and grandkids’ sports teams and encouraged them with “dollars for home runs.” She faithfully followed her N.Y. Mets. She was a seamstress and crafter, creating beautiful banners and Chrismons (Danish Christmas decorations) for church. She cross-stitched dozens of priceless pictures and tablecloths, and made hairpin lace afghans to match family decors, no matter how many times her kids changed couch colors!

Evelyn was proud of her Danish heritage and was excited to travel to Denmark to celebrate an aunt’s 90th birthday and explore her roots. She loved to correspond and remembered everyone with beautiful handwritten notes, letters, and cards for special occasions. She enjoyed playing the player piano, singing, and was always ready to share a cup of coffee and a game of cards or Mexican Train Dominoes. She had a special affection for cardinals as evidenced by the impressive collection all through her house. She also loved working in her garden and always had fresh flowers on her kitchen table. God’s variety of beautiful flowers put a smile on her face every day.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; and brother, Earl Miller. She is survived by her children, Les (Wanda) Wood, Marsha (Jan) Scofield, Don (Norva) Wood, Sheila (Greg) Disbrow, Dan (Tammie) Wood and her “adopted” daughter, Barb (Carl) Simon, and son-in-law, Paul Enos; her grandchildren, Denise (Enos) Quasius, Christie (Enos) Sutton, Bronson Enos, Kyle Wood, Ben Wood, and AJ Disbrow; and great-grandchildren, Zach and Emma Quasius, and Chris and Josh Sutton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; or the Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456. Memories of Evelyn may be shared with her family and friends at weldonfuneralhome.com.