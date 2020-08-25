Dundee

Isabelle Rea D’Ingianni, 101, passed away peacefully August 17, 2020 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.

Born in Ithaca in 1919, she was a homemaker and bookkeeper, and resided the last two years with her daughter, Marcelle Mitchell, on Dutch St. in Dundee.

She was predeceased by parents, Mark and Margaret Smith of Burdett; and husband, Vincente D’Ingianni. A marriage to Stannard Brown ended in divorce. She is survived by three children, Clara Bingham (Stanley), Marcelle Mitchell (Thomas, deceased), and Chy S. Brown; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private funeral arrangements are with the Weldon Funeral Home in Penn Yan. Committal service will be held at a later date for family. There will be no calling hours.