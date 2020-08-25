Penn Yan

Joan Ritter, 88, of Penn Yan, died August 9, 2020 at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James D. Ritter; five sons, Jim (Marie) Ritter, Lyle (Jeanne, Deb) Ritter, Bill (Donna) Ritter, Steve (Carol) Ritter, Claude (Dallas) Ritter; stepdaughter, Bobbie Jo Bennett; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother, Ruby Ayers; father, Kenneth Adams; stepfather, Claude Ayers; and Aunt “Sissy” and Uncle Stacey Bassage.

Joan retired from Ferro Corp. in Dresden.

There are no prior calling hours or funeral. Memorial donations may be given to the Dundee Ambulance Co. or Penn Yan Ambulance Corps.