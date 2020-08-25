Penn Yan

Kathryn M. Harris passed away Monday, August 18, 2020 at home.

A celebration of life will be held Aug. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m at the Penn Yan American Legion. Memorial donations may be made to either Keuka Comfort Care or the American Cancer Society.

Kathryn was born Feb. 17, 1957 in Penn Yan. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy and continued on to FLCC, then graduated from Keuka College as a junior. She received her degree from Frostburg University which allowed her to become a licensed psychologist. She worked for and retired from Wayne County. Kathryn was a 50-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She helped many local veterans and lobbied for Veterans Rights in both Albany and Washington D.C.

Kathryn is survived by her mother, Sarah (Sally) Wood; her husband of 10 years, Kim; two sons, Tedd (Alecia) Bacher and Bill (Jessica) Bacher; four grandchildren and one great-grandson; a brother, Jerry Monroe; a sister, Lynda (Jim Kreager) McWilliams; and her best friend, Holley Trueman.

