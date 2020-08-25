Hall

Linda L. Burgess, 75, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home.

At this time, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Linda was born March 16, 1945 in Brooklyn to Everett W. and Helen L. VanHuben Fink. She enjoyed crocheting afghans to sell or give away as gifts, sewing, cooking, baking, reading, and traveling to and from Colorado with her daughter.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney F. Burgess; son, Peter (Kathy) Burgess; daughter, Amy Burgess; grandsons, Mark (Wendy) De’Angelo and Michael De’Angelo; great-grandchildren, Theo and Wendell De’Angelo; and a son-in-law, Joe De’Angelo.

Linda was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Julie De’Angelo; a son, Jeff Weller; and her sister, Andi Fink.

