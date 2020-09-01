Dansville

Catherine Williamson Lent, 103, passed away late Saturday evening, August 22, 2020, at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Dansville Oct. 17, 1916, a daughter of the late David and Grace (Kinne) Williamson. She was also predeceased by her husband, Vernon Lent; her son, William Lent; her granddaughter, Patricia Lent.

Vernon and Catherine owned and operated Lent Dodge in Dansville for many years.

Catherine is survived by her son, Richard “Dick” (Carol) Lent; daughter-in-law, Helen Lent; grandchildren, Janice (Robert) Infantino, Robert (Jeanine) Lent, Dr. David (Joy) Lent; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Dirk) De Villiers, Ryleigh and Reagan Lent.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home for all the years of great care.

Catherine will be interred in Greenmount Cemetery with her husband Vernon. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, 271 Main St., Dansville, NY 14437. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, 655 Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

