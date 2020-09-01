Penn Yan

Dennis G. Kelley, 76, of Penn Yan and formerly of Elmira, Dundee, and Gillette, Pa., passed away Friday, August 21, 2020.

He was born in Sayre, Pa. Dec. 2, 1943, the son of Catherine I. (Kelley) Barr. He graduated from Troy High School in Troy, Pa. with the Class of 1962, and served with the U.S. Army from 1962-1967. Dennis was a postal carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years, retiring in 1999.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, playing euchre, and socializing in local VFWs and American Legions. He also enjoyed spending time in Florida after retirement. He was predeceased by his mother, Catherine in 1996; and by a grandson, Robert E. Lee Jr. in 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra K. VanDerEems (John) of Watkins Glen, and their sons, Jacob and Nathan VanDerEems; two sons, Lawrence E. Gray (Brenda) of Dundee, and his children, James Gray (Sara) and Samantha Gray (Todd), and Dennis L. Kelley (Michelle) of Mt. Pleasant, Pa., and their daughters, Jillian Kelley and Devon Halterman; and five great-grandchildren, Anna, Patrick, Robby, Ryan, and Aubrey.

Interment will be held in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Bath VA Center, 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, NY 14810; or the Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.

Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a “Candle of Remembrance”, please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com.