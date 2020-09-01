Penn Yan

Larry William Knapp, 77, of Penn Yan, originally of Barrington, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan, surrounded by his family.

There are no prior calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in Knapp Cemetery, Keuka Vista Road, Dundee, with Rev. John Bush officiating. A Celebration of his life will be held for the public at a future date yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527; or the Lake Keuka Community Church, 736 East Lake Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Larry was born January 2, 1943 in the town of Barrington, the son of the late Dayton L. and Mary K. Bellis Knapp. He was a self-employed vineyardist for many years, and a carpenter and skilled craftsman. He was the Barrington Town Justice for many years. He was the lead singer, guitar, and bass player with The Hill and Valley Boys, along with David Knapp on accordion, Dick Woodard on rhythm guitar, and Roy Litteer on the fiddle. They started in 1956 at the Barrington Grange. He was with the Knapp Quartet in school for Lee Jerome with David Knapp, Steve Knapp, and Phyllis Knapp. He loved playing Country and Blue Grass Music with many, many, many, friends and family from New York to Florida. He was an active, devoted member of the Barrington Rifle Club, and enjoyed hunting over the years; but most of all he loved socializing with family and friends.

He will be missed by his five children, Deborah (Gary Kraycar) Knapp, Deanna (Eduard) Cardineau, Timothy W. (Gina Glaser) Knapp, Diane Knapp, and Melissa Knapp Cady; siblings, David (Rachel Broadwell) Knapp, Nancy Hedrick, Robert (Rosemary Mitchell) Knapp, and Sherry Knapp; nine grandchildren, Justin Roque, Kenneth Knapp, Kevin Knapp, Shannon Knapp, Danielle (Nathaniel Gay) Knapp Smith, Jordan Cady, Kaycee Cardineau, Marissa Cady, and Hunter Cady; three great-grandchildren, Phoenix Truex Roque, Xander Barnhart, and Jaxon Barnhart; and too many to name special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

