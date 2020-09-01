Baldwinsville

Toddy Shipman, 91, passed away peacefully August 30, 2020 at home in Baldwinsville.

Services will be held graveside at Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan Sept. 12, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Toddy was born Aug. 15, 1929 in Himrod. She was the daughter of the late Florence and Christian Andersen. Toddy lived all but the last eight years of her life in Penn Yan. She was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy, class of 1947. Toddy was employed by the Westinghouse Electric Company in Bath before becoming a school bus driver for the Penn Yan Central School District. Toddy safely transported hundreds of children from home to school and back for 30 years. She also provided training to many new school bus drivers. Toddy was a member of the Lake Keuka Baptist Church and attended the Liverpool First Presbyterian Church while living in Baldwinsville.

Toddy loved Penn Yan and taking care of her family. She especially enjoyed all the backyard picnics in the patio by the pool. Toddy was a huge Boston Red Sox fan and was very thankful to enjoy four championships during her lifetime. The biggest joy in Toddy’s life were her two grandsons. She never missed a Little League game, basketball game or band concert.

Toddy was predeceased by her husband, Larry Shipman, in 1995; and her son, Chris Shipman, in 1991. She was also predeceased by sisters, Anna Brink and Christina Brink; brothers-in-law, David Brink and Harry Brink; and nephews, Dan Record and George Winegardner.

Toddy is survived by her son, Bill Shipman, and daughter-in-law, Missy, of Baldwinsville; her two grandsons, Matthew and Billy; niece, Phyllis Bacher (John Bacher) of Penn Yan; great niece, Danielle Jessup of Penn Yan; and great nephew, David Record of Penn Yan.

Please consider contributions in Toddy’s memory to the Lake Keuka Baptist Church, 666 Hewitt Road, Penn Yan, NY 14527. Memories of Toddy may be shared with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com