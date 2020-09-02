Penn Yan

Gerald W. Turner, 81, passed away peacefully August 31, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Jerry was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Schenectady to George and Mildred Shopmeyer Turner. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He retired from the Penn Yan Central School District after 33 years, having held the positions of physical education instructor, boys varsity basketball coach, and guidance counselor. He was active in the Penn Yan Lions Club and served as a past president. Jerry was a member of Lakeside Country Club and past club champion. He cherished his camaraderie on the golf course and passed his love of the game to his children and grandchildren. He was also an ardent supporter of Syracuse University basketball and a fervent Mets fan.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gerry; his children, Rob (Meg) Turner, and Linda (Dave) Rutz; his five beloved grandchildren, Mitchell, Holly, and Grant Turner, and Lindsay and Ashley Rutz; his two sisters, Virginia Earl and Marylyn Ginsburg (Chuck) Klaus; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Keuka Comfort Care, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527; or to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.