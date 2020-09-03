Small farmers disadvantaged by farm relief program

Following an alarming NBC report detailing striking disparities in the distribution of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) benefits, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is demanding that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) answer for the inequitable distribution of CFAP benefits and is urging USDA Secretary Perdue to provide direct relief for New York’s small farmers, who have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CFAP program was created in response to the massive losses that farmers faced at the beginning of the pandemic and was designed to create a lifeline of direct payments to farmers of all sizes. However, the report uncovered that not only have corporate agribusinesses been favored in the distribution of benefits, but large-scale foreign-owned farms have received millions of dollars in relief through CFAP. Meanwhile, small farmers—including specialty crop growers across New York State—have not received nearly enough funding to cover their losses.

“The disparities in federal farm relief are unfair to our small farmers who are facing insurmountable debt and are struggling to stay afloat due to the pandemic—I am calling on Secretary Perdue to immediately address the unacceptable disparity in relief between our small farmers and corporate agribusinesses and foreign-owned farms,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Furthermore, the CARES Act and CFAP simply did not go far enough to sustain small farms through this difficult time; they need urgent and direct loan forgiveness to continue maintaining operations, paying their workers, and keeping Americans fed. Including legislation like the Relief for Small Farmers Act in the next coronavirus relief package is absolutely crucial to standing up for the family farmers who put food on our tables and keep rural economies strong.”

New York is home to one of the most diverse agricultural industries in the country and is largely composed of small and medium-sized family operations. However, even before the coronavirus outbreak, farmers across New York and the country faced economic hardship caused by tight margins, growing debt, natural disasters, and an unstable trade market. Over the years, farm bankruptcies have continued to rise, with many small farms just one natural disaster or bad farm season away from bankruptcy. The financial struggles of more than 30,000 New York farmers have been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis and many will be unable to sustain their operations without federal relief. Unfortunately, family farms received minimal benefits through SBA under the CARES Act and have struggled to access and receive funding through CFAP emergency federal farm aid.

In a letter to Secretary Perdue, Gillibrand is calling on the USDA to address gaps in CFAP that have left small farmers in crisis. Specifically, Gillibrand is urging USDA to make the program more equitable for small farmers and ranchers, collect data on farm size and demographics for CFAP applications, and set aside at least 50% of all assistance funds specifically for small and mid-scale operations, with payment amounts calculated the same for all producers, based on revenue losses.

Additionally, to address the shortcomings of CFAP, Gillibrand is renewing her call to include the Relief For America’s Small Farmers Act in the next coronavirus relief package. With no end of the pandemic in sight and continued disruption of the nation’s food supply chain, the legislation would help put farms back on the path to economic stability, while ensuring that relief is provided directly to the farmers that need it most. The Relief for America’s Small Farmers Act would directly address this crisis by providing a one-time debt forgiveness of up to $250,000, across three types of USDA FSA loans. All small farms with an average adjusted gross income of up to $300,000 for the previous five years will be eligible. Additionally, while many debt relief programs exclude farmers from future benefits, the legislation would ensure that farmers who receive debt forgiveness or write-downs maintain their eligibility for further USDA Direct and Guaranteed loans. The Relief for America’s Small Farmers Act will help get farmers back on their feet by providing a one year window to apply for debt relief and will keep them farming for at least two years after receiving loan forgiveness.