Obituary: Audrey M. Knapton

Penn Yan

Audrey M. Knapton, 95, went Home to be with her Lord Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Friends may call Sunday, Sept. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A private Funeral Service will be held Monday, Sept. 7 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Gorham. Burial will follow in Bellona Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 84, Gorham, NY 14461.

Audrey was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Pease Anderson, and the widow of Gerald L. Knapton. Audrey was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Gorham, where she had been a Sunday School teacher for many years.

Audrey was a loving mother and grandmother. She and her husband, Jerry, were foster parents to many children over the years. She and Jerry managed the Towne Motel in Penn Yan for many years. She enjoyed traveling and after retirement spent winters in Brooksville, Florida.

Audrey is survived by six children, Rev. James (Deborah) Knapton, Terry (Sherry) Knapton, David (Bobbette) Knapton, Stephen (Gail) Knapton, Daniel (Roma) Knapton, and Cindy (Kenneth) Kamholtz; one sister, Billie (the late Glen) Koek; and one brother, H. Larry (Dee Dee) Anderson.

Audrey is also survived by 17 grandchildren, Jeffrey Knapton, Jennifer (Chase) McMaster, Jaime (Andrew) Thompson, Kelly (Kenneth) Jensen, Karey Taylor, Tracey (Douglas) Dello Stritto, Zachary Knapton, Caleb (Joy) Knapton, Courtney Knapton, Micah (Lori) Knapton, Benjamin Knapton, Bailey Knapton, Adam Knapton, Isaac (Shelbe) Kamholtz, Verity (John) Howard, Jared Kamholtz, and Ethan Kamholtz; 36 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Knapton; and her son, Ronald Knapton.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Knapton family.