Obituary: Bessie Emily Bliss

Penn Yan

Bessie Emily Bliss, 92, passed away August 21 at The Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.

Bessie will be having a military funeral at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at the Bath National Cemetery, San Juan Avenue, Bath.

Bessie was born June 11, 1928 in Penn Yan, daughter of the late Albert G. and Edna C. (Walker) Bliss. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy, then attended Oakwood College in Huntsville, Ala. where she studied to become a nurse, and after graduating, took courses to become an X-ray technician. In 1956, Bessie began to serve her county in the United States Air Force and was trained to work in radiology.

Bessie lived in and loved Penn Yan her entire life. She volunteered her services to different organizations, one being the First Baptist Church of Penn Yan.

Surviving are two sisters, Ethel R. Bell and Anna M. Harrison of Rochester; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bessie was preceded in death by her siblings, Lehman J., Edwin W., Earl R., Doris A. (Screen), Alfred N., Albert H., Gordon P., Paul W., Helen E. (Brinson), Carlton G., Herman W., and Missouri G.