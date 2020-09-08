Obituary: Beverly K. Hall

Penn Yan

Beverly K. Hall passed away peacefully at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua surrounded by her family September 3, 2020.

A private burial ceremony will be held at City Hill Cemetery Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbow Junction Childcare Center or the Yates County Humane Society.

Beverly, “Bev” to everyone, was born in Penn Yan March 16, 1937, the oldest child of Paul and Agnes Knapp. Bev and her two younger brothers, Paul ”Skeeter” and John, grew up in Dresden. She was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy.

In 1955, Bev married James Schwingle and had three daughters. Bev loved cooking at Keuka College and the Yates County Jail, but her most rewarding job was working as a teacher’s aide at the Keuka Lake School with special needs children.

Bev married Robert “Bob” Hall in 1977. Bev loved children and was overjoyed with the births of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Bev is survived by her loving husband, Bob Hall; her brother, John Knapp; her daughters, Peggy Christensen, Pam (Scott) Mahoney, Lisa Schwingle (Brad Ketchum); granddaughters Jennifer (Michael) Clancy, Linda Christensen, Amber (Ken) Empson, Krystal (Cory) Miles; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews, including Paul “Skipper” Knapp, Brian Knapp, Tracey Knapp, Randy Schwingle, Jay Knapp, and Michael Knapp. Bev was predeceased by her brother, Skeeter Knapp.