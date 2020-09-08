Obituary: Corinne W. Stork

Penn Yan

Corinne Watkins Stork (Corry) passed away peacefully August 29, 2020 at the age of 91 with the love and support of her family both near and far.

Corry was born June 15, 1929 in Watertown to the late Thomas D. and Margaret Mitchell Watkins. Her family moved to Penn Yan in 1945, and she graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1947 as Valedictorian, going on to graduate from Cornell University in 1951. She had four children with her dearly beloved husband of 61 years, Don. Her commitment to family, faith, learning, and education was apparent to all, given the constant presence of books which underscored for her children and others the importance of reading in our daily lives.

Corry remained committed to education throughout her life, serving as a board member for the Penn Yan Central School Board of Education for 15 years, and the N.Y.S. School Board Association from 1975-1977. Corry was also a founding member of the local AAUW, remaining dedicated to that organization and its support of women in education for over 60 years. In recent years, Corry became a founding member of a local women’s group, Ladies of the Market, which focused on understanding and investing in the stock market. In recognition of her accomplishments, Corry was accepted into the Women’s Hall of Fame “Book of Lives and Legacies” in Seneca Falls on her 89th birthday.

Dedication to one’s community and service to others had been driving forces in Corry’s life. While serving for over 35 years in a leadership role in the family business, Stork Insurance, she and her husband, Don, were committed to giving back to the local community. Keuka College recognized their commitment in 1991 by creating The Donald and Corinne Stork Community Service Award in their honor, annually awarding local citizens who demonstrated outstanding commitment to community service. In 2001, Keuka College again honored Corry and Don for their dedication to the community and college with honorary doctorate degrees.

In addition, Corry was a founding member of the Yates Cultural & Recreational Resource organization (YCRR) which has funded, built, and maintained the community center for Penn Yan. She continued to serve as a board member, again demonstrating her passion for service to her community. Corry served as a member of the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital board and their Foundation board for decades, in support of the hospital as an integral component of the local community.

Corry had been an active member of St. Michael’s Church in Penn Yan for over 60 years. Her faith continued to play an important role in her life, and she actively served as a Eucharistic minister and lector.

Corry’s dedication and commitment were also evident as they relate to golf. She served on the Lakeside Country Club and Finger Lakes Golf Association boards. In a classic example of her perseverance, she won the Women’s Club Championship at Lakeside Country Club in 1979, coming back to win after a debilitating injury.

Corry tended daily to her beautiful flower gardens and loved watching birds out her window with fresh flowers at her side. In continuing her tradition of service to others, she frequently prepared flower bouquets and made homemade soup, both of which she personally delivered to friends who were in her thoughts and prayers.

Her children are so grateful to have experienced firsthand Corry’s never-ending love, motivating leadership, enduring devotion to learning, and selfless service to others. She has proven to be an exemplary role model and inspiration by her lifelong dedication to family, faith, education, and community.

Corry was predeceased by her husband, Donald; and sisters, Sally Christie, Barbara Reiner and Mary Lou Downs. She is survived by her children, Sandra (Jim) Poole, Peg (Fred) Havens, Kathy (Rick) Bowles, and Steve (Sue) Stork; grandchildren, Nate Poole, Andrew (Nicole Kio) Poole, Lesley (Bob) Tirabassi, Brett Havens, Brad (Tracy) Bowles, Randy (Dagmara) Bowles, Lindsay (Jake) Chervinsky, Kaitlyn (Greg Beaudoin) Bowles, Derek (Lucy) Stork, Lauren Stork and Adam Stork; and great-grandchildren, Ryder Tirabassi, and Gillian, Addison and Alexandria Bowles.

Due to COVID restrictions, the family has chosen to have a private funeral service. The service can be viewed online Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at www.facebook.com/ourladyofthelakescc. There will be no calling hours, but a reception to celebrate Corry’s life will be scheduled in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 210 Keuka St., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527; YCRR (Yates Community Center) at 467 North Main St., Penn Yan; or Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Attn: L. Turbide, 418 North Main St., Penn Yan.

Memories of Corry and condolences may be shared at weldonfuneralhome.com.