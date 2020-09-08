Obituary: Milton J. Adam

Hopewell/Vine Valley

Milton J. Adam, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Friends may call Sunday, Sept. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Graveside Memorial Service will follow at 5 p.m. at Overackers’ Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.

Milt was born Sept. 11, 1935 to the late Milford and Mildred Hey Adam. He graduated from Middlesex Central School. Milt married Carol Ann Underwood in 1956. They raised their three children in the Vine Valley area. After retiring from Penn Yan Express, Milt and Carol Ann wintered in Florida, where he drove for his daughter (Denise) and son-in-law’s charter business, Dream Coach Inc. Carol Ann passed away in 1999. In 2006, Milt married Lorie Bagley. Milt and Lorie lived in Hopewell, and enjoyed their years together.

Milt drove truck for 28 years for Penn Yan Express, retiring in 1990. He then drove for Lakeview Lawn and Landscape from 1993 to 2004; and later for Shepard Brothers and for Hall Fertilizer. Milt loved driving truck, and was always up for driving family anywhere they needed to go. He also enjoyed mowing lawn. Milt was proud to be a loyal Ford man.

Milt is survived by his wife of 14 years, Lorie Bagley Adam; one son, David (Cheryl) Adam; two daughters, Debra (Todd) Wood and Denise Adam; five grandchildren, David J. Adam, Nicholas K. (Candice) Adam, Joshua W. Adam, Betsy E. (Ellis) Oster, and Mindy A. Heaven; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald A. Adam and Clyde E. (Jean) Adam; and several nieces and nephews.

Milt was predeceased by his first wife, Carol Ann Adam; grandson, Jason C. Adam; son-in-law, Alex Claudio; sister-in-law, Elaine Adam; and his parents.

